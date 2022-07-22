If there's one thing there's no shortage of in Fortnite, it's ways to earn new cosmetics and items. For most dedicated players, gaining all this new dip comes down to completing challenges, working your way up the battle pass, and perhaps spending some V bucks on exclusive shop items. Another thing Fortnite isn't lacking is players. However, Epic has brought back a program used once before called the Refer a Friend program to try and bring some fresh blood into the game.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Epic Games account

Epic Games friends

The Refer a Friend program is almost like a limited-time event in Fortnite. It will only be available for a set duration of time, though this one will last quite a while, ad offers up prizes for anyone who participates. For those who need to snag everything they can, this program is offering some great cosmetic rewards for completing the different tasks under the right requirements. If you have some friends who are new or haven't played in a while, this could be the perfect way to bring them back and earn some cool stuff in the process. Here's how you can join and which rewards you can earn in Fortnite.

How to join the Refer a Friend program

Joining the Refer a Friend program is very easy but does require you to do a bit of work outside of the game itself. Plus, you need to have friends that meet the requirements to be eligible. Here's the full set of steps to get started.

Step 1: Log in with your Epic Games account to the Refer a Friend site.

Step 2: Select any eligible friends from your Epic Games friends list to connect with. A friend is eligible if they have played less than two hours of Fortnite, either Battle Royale or Zero Build, in the last 30 days.

Step 3: You can connect with up to five friends at once.

Step 4: Play with these friends and complete different tasks to start earning rewards!

What are the Refer a Friend rewards?

By completing different tasks, you stand to earn five cosmetic items for your Fortnite character. While some are tougher than others, you have until February 19, 2023 ,to do them all before the program ends, so there's no rush. Here's every task you need to complete and the rewards they give you:

Create a Connection: Simply connect with an eligible friend to earn the Double Draw spray.

Simply connect with an eligible friend to earn the Double Draw spray. Play one game in Fortnite with a referee: This one is exactly what it sounds like — play a full game with at least one friend you connected with to earn the Immortal Oasis wrap.

This one is exactly what it sounds like — play a full game with at least one friend you connected with to earn the Immortal Oasis wrap. Place in the top 10 six times with your referee: Again, this is self-explanatory. Just get to the top 10 in six matches to earn the Oasis Wind backbling.

Again, this is self-explanatory. Just get to the top 10 in six matches to earn the Oasis Wind backbling. Eliminate 45 opponents with your referee: This will get you the Oasis Wind pickax.

This will get you the Oasis Wind pickax. You and your referee need to gain 60 additional levels from where you began: This is the longest one, but it doesn't have to be done within a single season. As long as you both end up gaining a total of 60 levels before the program ends, together or separately, you will get the Xander outfit.

Editors' Recommendations