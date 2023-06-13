 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Where to find a Kinetic Boomerang in Fortnite

Billy Givens
By

There are plenty of new weapons and items to get your hands on in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, but the Kinetic Boomerang may be the most unique and satisfying of the bunch. Unlike the past few seasons’ Shockwave Hammer and Kinetic Blade items, the Kinetic Boomerang lacks any movement abilities attached to its use, instead offering some fairly solid damage and a thoroughly enjoyable throw-and-return mechanic. If you’d like to check out the Kinetic Boomerang for yourself, take a look below for information about where to find it and how to make the most out of it in battles.

Where to find a Kinetic Boomerang in Fortnite

A hand holding the new Kinetic Boomerang weapon in a Fortnite key art release.
Epic Games

The Kinetic Boomerang can be found lying on the ground just about anywhere, or you can find it on boomerang stands scattered around the Chapter 4 Season 3 map. While it’s an Epic rarity weapon, it’s not particularly uncommon, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble rounding one up as you explore areas in the battle royale mode. Once you’ve found one and picked it up, you can simply equip it and prepare for some boomeranging.

Recommended Videos

How does the Kinetic Boomerang work?

Character holding a Kinetic Boomerang
Epic Games

Using the Kinetic Boomerang is relatively straightforward because it works precisely how you’d expect a boomerang to function — simply throw it at an enemy to hit them for 60 damage and then wait for it to return to you. As it returns, it can hit the enemy again and deal another chunk of damage. However, you can also return it early, which can come in handy if you missed your initial throw.

Related

Still, as fun as it can be to use the Kinetic Boomerang, it doesn’t dish out damage with enough speed to make it viable in most cases where your enemy is using firearms. In general, this unique weapon is actually best for finishing off particularly wiggly foes who try to escape or move around quickly, as it has a slight magnetism to it that will allow it to connect to someone even if you didn’t aim it perfectly. Similarly, you can simply swap to your boomerang after unloading a full magazine from your main weapon and deal out that last big hit on an enemy to wrap up a fight, or you can use it to check hiding spots like bushes and trees without using precious ammo. As you can see, it’s not best suited for every situation, but its versatility makes it a great choice to keep around.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
Where to find Spider-Verse Web-Shooters in Fortnite
Fortnite character speaks with Gwen to buy Spider-Verse web-shooters

It's certainly never very surprising to see new Marvel content in Fortnite, as the ever-popular battle royale has a long history of crossovers with the property. However, it's always a fun time when we get new characters and themed items, and during these final weeks of Chapter 4 Season 2, players can get their hands on some Spider-Verse skins, challenges, and even Miles Morales' own web shooters. If you'd like to zip around the map and take on enemies from the trees and rooftops, you're in luck, as here's everything you need to know about finding and using the Spider-Verse Web-Shooters.
Where to get Spider-Verse Web-Shooters and how they work
Spider-Verse Web-Shooters can be found on the ground all across the battle royale map, meaning you'll simply have to seek them out and get a bit lucky with running across a set. However, if you'd like a guaranteed Spider-Verse Web-Shooter, you can always visit Gwen walking around the northern section of Slappy Shores, as she'll sell you a set for 600 gold bars. That's an admittedly large sum of gold for an item that only lasts for a single match, though, so it's worth thinking carefully about whether it's worth emptying out your wallet.

Regardless of how you get your hands on a set of Spider-Verse Web-Shooters, you'll find that they function identically to previous iterations of this notorious mobility item. You simply equip the web shooters and aim at a surface (preferably something higher than your current location), then deploy a string of web to swing forward. There are a maximum of 80 charges in a single web-shooter, so you have plenty of opportunities to move quickly around the map – but you still shouldn't waste charges unnecessarily or you may eventually run out during an important showdown near the end of the match.

Read more
Where to find Gwen in Fortnite
Fortnite character speaks with Gwen

Marvel has long been one of Fortnite's most dominant crossover properties, and that trend continues with the current Spider-Verse theme that sees Miles Morales and friends show up in the game for some web-slinging fun. While grabbing a Miles Morales skin from the item shop is certain to make you feel like the superhero already, Week 11's set of challenges brings some extra fun to be had with some rebranded web-shooters and an appearance from none other than Spider-Gwen herself. If you're looking to complete the challenge for finding and speaking to Gwen, look no further – we'll tell you where to meet up with this popular character.
Where to find Gwen in Fortnite
Gwen is located in Slappy Shores on the far east side of the chapter 4, season 2 map. While her precise location varies a little bit, she'll typically be found wandering around the interior or roof of a house in the northern part of this point of interest.

While you'll want to visit Gwen to complete the Week 11 challenge, you'll also want to be sure you check out what she has to sell, too. Most notably, you can spend 600 gold bars to purchase one of the new Spider-Verse web-shooters if you want to swing around the map for a bit. If you're visiting her at the beginning of the game and need a quick way to get full shields, you can also spend 250 gold bars for a Shield Keg. Lastly, like many NPCs, she'll typically drop some type of healing item just for speaking with her, so don't forget to pick that up if you need it.

Read more
Final Fantasy XIV jobs guide: which job is right for you?
A party of characters stands together in a Final Fantasy XIV dungeon.

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn is widely accepted as one of the most beginner-friendly MMOs. During its opening hours – and even beyond – it does a great job of introducing new features and mechanics so that new players are able to engage in everything its sprawling world has to offer without feeling lost.

However, that's not to say the game is without complexity or confusing elements entirely. In particular, its expansive selection of jobs may prove a bit overwhelming for those starting the game for the first time, as there are simply so many options available. In this breakdown, we'll tell you how to access each job and what prerequisites may stand in your way, as well as explain their role in a party and give you an idea of how difficult they are to use for the average player.
Astrologian
Healer | Difficulty: Hard
The Astrologian uses a unique card system to heal, buff, and shield the party – however, it's a job that requires a lot of skill and quick thinking. Unlike an easier healer, such as a White Mage, you'll have to put in much more work here to get similar results. That being said, the creative design and compelling risk/reward tactics of the Astrologian can make them an exceptionally rewarding class to play.

Read more