Fortnite: All Omni Chip locations

As usual, the newest Fortnite season has kicked off with a collectible quest, requiring you to visit several locations to grab a set of items. This time around, you’ll need to collect chips as requested by Omni Blade. Collecting these chips will allow you to customize your Omni Sword’s blades, guards, colors, and even their sound effects. You’ll first need to grab the battle pass to gain access to this feature and claim the Omni Sword from the battle pass itself, but once you do, you’ll have access to all the customization options. But you’ll first need to get your hands on the chips hidden around the map. Keep in mind, Epic Games will continue to add more chips around the map as the season progresses, giving you access to the full list of Omni Sword options.

Below, we’ll show you where to find all the Omni chips in Fortnite.

Omni Sword quests

Omni Sword quest guide

Collect Omni Chips at Logjam Lumberyard (3)

You’ll find one chip on the eastern side of Logjam Lumberyard, close to an enclosed area with stacks of wood sheets. Next, head north into the large building, where you’ll find the next chip behind the bounty board. The final one is found on the southwestern side, next to a stack of logs.

Collect Omni Chips at Greasy Grove (3)

One chip is found within the crosswalk to the east of the taco restaurant. The next one is inside the taco restaurant in front of the cash register. You’ll find the last one on the southern side of Greasy Grove, under a small roof between two benches.

Collect Omni Chips at Mighty Monument (3)

You’ll find one chip on the eastern side of the Mighty Monument island on the piece of land that protrudes to the right. Next, head to the dock on the western side and you’ll find the following chip. Lastly, make your way under the large rock formation on the north side where you’ll find a chip in the shallow water.

