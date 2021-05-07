Fortnite season 6, week 8 challenges and how to complete them

Fortnite season 6, week 8 is underway, and as usual, it comes with a brand new set of challenges for you to complete. So far, this season hasn’t had any overly difficult challenges, and with this week, that trend continues. The most difficult ones require you to visit specific locations around the map — some of which are unmarked. Aside from that, there aren’t many that will trip you up this week, which bodes well for your battle pass level.

In this guide, we’ll detail all of the new season 6, week 8 challenges, and we’ll walk you through completing the trickier ones.

Recommended reading:

Season 6, week 8 challenge list

As usual, we highly recommend taking a peek at the challenge list before you jump in and start playing. That way, you’ll be aware of what you need to do right away. Here’s the latest batch of challenges for season 6, week 8:

Collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park (1)

Use launcher from Guardian Towers (3)

Open chests at The Spire or Guardian Towers (2)

Damage opponent within 10 seconds of landing (1)

Dance in Durr Burger Kitchen (1)

Use Firefly Jar at the Pizza Pit (1)

Drive from Durr Burger to Pizza Pit without exiting a vehicle (1)

Based on the list above, you can see that most of the challenges aren’t too tricky this week. For the most part, you’ll probably only need help with the ones that require you to visit certain locations.

Season 6, week 8 challenge guide

Collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park

This is probably the most difficult challenge of the week, though you can still get it finished in a matter of minutes. All you need to do is find three of the eight hidden books across Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park. The guide below will walk you through that process.

Use launcher from Guardian Towers

The next most difficult challenge is to bounce from three launch pads found at Guardian Towers. Click the link below for details on their locations.

Dance in Durr Burger Kitchen

Above is an image for the location of Durr Burger. Simply go inside and emote to complete the challenge.

Use Firefly Jar at the Pizza Pit

Use the image above for a map of where to find fireflies (indicated by the firefly icon), as well as Pizza Pit (as shown by the red circle). We advise going to the location to the west of Pizza Pit to grab the fireflies — then head to Pizza Pit to throw one of them into the building.

And with that, you should be well equipped for completing the newest Fortnite challenges for season 6, week 8!

Editors' Recommendations