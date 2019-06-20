Digital Trends
Fortnite season 9, week 6 challenge guide: Search chests and get a kill at a hot spot

Hit up some hot spots and earn ten battle stars with our Fortnite weekly guide

Cody Perez
By

Fortnite: Battle Royale season 9, week 6 has arrived and not much has changed in the game since last week. We do, however, have seven new obstacles to complete, with a ton of multi-stage challenges that offer fun variety and some great rewards. The challenge we’ll be helping you overcome this week tasks players with searching chests at various hot spots. We’ll go over the best way to tackle this challenge, as well as break down what a hot spot is. Before we do that, though, let’s take a look at all the week 6 challenges.

Fortnite season 9, week 6 challenges

fortnite week 6 challenges fortnite hot spot

You can find all of this week’s challenges in the screenshot above and written out below. There are a total of seven challenges this week, with three of them for everyone and four of them only for players who own this season’s battle pass. If you don’t have the season pass just yet, we recommend you grab it as soon as possible since this season is going to start winding down soon.

Free Challenges

  • Land at Lucky Landing (0/1)
  • Deal damage with SMGs to opponents (0/500)
  • Search chests at a Hot Spot (0/3)

Battle Pass Challenges

  • Deal damage to a vehicle driven by an opponent (0/200)
  • Use a storm flip in different matches (0/3)
  • Use different vehicles in a single match (0/2)
  • Eliminate opponents in The Block or Fatal Fields (0/3)

Search chests at a hot spot challenge

fortnite week 6 challenges fortnite hot spot

The challenge we’re tackling this week tasks you with searching for chests at a hot spot location on the Battle Royale map. That’s not the only part, though. There are three stages you must complete if you wish to get all the possible battle stars as a reward. Before we get into what a hot spot is, though, here are some valuable tips to get you started on completing this challenge quickly.

We highly recommend you do this challenge in Team Rumble mode. In this mode, you’ll have more teammates on your side, fewer enemies to worry about, and a lot more time to find some chests at the right location. Also, we recommend that you turn on the Party Assist mode in the challenges tab so that your teammates can complete this challenge together with you.

What is a hot spot in Fortnite?

fortnite week 6 challenges fortnite hot spot

Before we go any further, there is an important feature that you need to know about. This feature is a hot spot, which is something that is relatively new to the game. It’s not a new location but a status that changes up old locations. When you jump into a match, you will see the names of particular locations light up and start to glow.

When you see this, you will know that location has become a hot spot. This is another mechanic that Fortnite has taken inspiration from fellow popular battle royale game Apex Legends. These special named locations that are glowing will have better loot and chests than any other locations on the map. You will want to head here if you are looking for good gear at the start of a match.

Unfortunately, this does mean that a lot of players usually go to these locations so you will need to be careful. That’s why it’s important that you do this challenge in Team Rumble and that you team up with other players to make sure this isn’t too hard to complete.

Stage 1: Search chests at a hot spot

fortnite week 6 challenges fortnite hot spot

The first stage requires you to search through some chests at a hot spot. Load into a match and while you’re in the bus, find one of the glowing named locations that’s a hot spot and jump there. This stage will be different depending on which location you head to. For the most part, though, chests can be found hidden away in attics, basements, behind walls, and in other obscure places.

You’ll want to have your volume up so you can hear the sparkle of a chest nearby. To complete the first stage, you’ll need to find a total of three chests. It’s okay if you don’t find all of them in the same match as you can take as many matches as you need to complete this first stage. Once you’ve found three chests in total, leave or finish your current match, and you will receive the second stage of this challenge.

Stage 2: Search ammo boxes at a hot spot

fortnite week 6 challenges fortnite hot spot

When you get back to the battle royale home lobby, you will be notified that you have received your reward for the first stage and then get an update to the second stage. The second part of this challenge is very similar to the first one but instead of chests, you need to find some ammo boxes. Like with the chests, you need to search for three of these, which should be easier than the first part.

Like before, jump into a new match and land at one of the glowing named locations. When you get there, the best spots to find ammo boxes are under stairs, next to chests, in the basement, and in attics. Again, you can take as many matches as you need when finding three of these. When you’re done, leave that match and you’ll receive the final stage of the challenge.

Stage 3: Get an elimination at a hot spot

fortnite week 6 challenges fortnite hot spot

For the final stage of this challenge, you need to get one elimination at a hot spot. Jump into another match and land at one of the glowing hot spots. It might be best to either land on the enemy’s side or do a solo match in lieu of jumping into Team Rumble mode. Finding an enemy shouldn’t be hard if you decide to do it that way. Since you have to kill an enemy, we recommend gathering up some good gear before facing another player head on.

Fortnite hot spot reward

fortnite week 6 challenges fortnite hot spot

There are three different stages to this challenge and you earn a reward for each stage you complete. For completing stage one, you get three battle stars. For stage two, you get another three battle stars, and an additional four battle stars for killing an enemy. That totals to a whopping 10 battle stars.

