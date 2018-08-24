Grab a golf cart and finish Fortnite's weekly challenge with our easy guide

Share

The Fortnite week 7 challenges have arrived in Battle Royale. Typically, the weekly challenges and their associated patch notes release much earlier in the week, but we had to wait just a little bit longer this week. The wait was more than worth it, though, as the seventh week of season five is now underway. Because of this, there are new challenges to complete and rewards to earn.

One of the biggest Fortnite week 7 challenges is the “visit different named locations in a single match” challenge. This simple challenge tasks you with, as the name states, heading to various named locations on the Battle Royale map. While the concept is easy enough to grasp, executing it can be challenging simply because you must do this entire challenge in a single match.

That means even if you complete half or all but one of the named locations and die, you will have to start all over from scratch in the next Battle Royale match. With up to 99 other players fighting against you in every match, and also potentially trying to complete this same Fortnite week 7 challenge, it’s easier said than done.

Fortnite visit named locations week 7 challenge explained

For those who don’t know, this week 7 challenge can be found within the Battle Royale lobby menu. While in the lobby waiting to start a match, simply navigate through the tabs at the top of the screen to the third one called Challenges. From there, you will need to scroll down to the seventh week to see what goodies are available right now.

Of the seven challenges available this week, you’ll see the one asking you to visit different named locations in a single match. This is available for all Fortnite players, so don’t worry about owning the season five Battle Pass, as anyone can immediately complete this challenge and receive its rewards.

The goal of this challenge is to visit four different named locations on the Battle Royale map. Any of the named locations will do the trick, so you have some flexibility. That seems easy, but can become hard due to how popular named areas are in matches. These places are filled with loot, places to hide, and treasure chests, so it’s no wonder people love Tilted Towers and Paradise Palms.

How to complete the week 7 challenge

Since you have to visit four locations in a row, it’s best to head to spots that are relatively close to one another. This ensures that you aren’t caught up in the storm or find yourself without any more locations to visit near the end of the match. Said obstacles can result in you having to start all over, which is just a waste of time.

It’s also recommended that you complete this challenge with a squad or partner if possible. The reason for this being that teammates can cover you and, together, you can keep each other alive. It’s also beneficial to them as they can complete the challenge with you. Now, let’s begin by taking a look at the best way to start this challenge off on the right foot.

Which location should you visit first?

How you go about visiting the first location will determine how well the rest of this Fortnite week 7 challenge goes for you. Our recommendation is that you immediately jump from the Battle Bus to a named location. Not just any, though, but one that is situated near a nice group of other named areas.

There are a couple of places that work well as your first spot. The general rule of thumb is that you want to head to locations that not all 99 other people are going to. This eliminates super popular drop spots like Tilted Towers, Paradise Palms, and the recently renovated Tomato Temple. Any of the outer locations, like Junk Junction and Wailing Woods, will do.

However, the best first location to visit in the Fortnite week 7 challenge is Lazy Links. Why? Because you can grab an All-Terrain Kart. The golf cart is going to be your best friend while doing this challenge, due to its speed and durability. Your goal is to visit four locations spread throughout, and your time to do this is severely limited while on foot.

All you have to do is touch down near Lazy Links, and you will see the notification in the top left corner of your screen that you completed the first part. Grab yourself the nearest golf cart and head to the second destination.

We know what you’re thinking. Won’t other people have the same idea? Yea, probably. But grabbing a golf cart greatly increases your odds of completing this challenge, so it’s worth the risk. If you do die, it’ll at least be an early death, so you can reload and try again without much frustration.

Where to go next

As for the second named location, we have a couple of options. Basically, you will want to base your decision on where the first circle is located. If it’s near the eastern side, head to Risky Reels or Wailing Woods next. If it’s on the western side, you will want to go to Junk Junction or Pleasant Park.

What’s great about these two paths is that both the eastern and western sides of Lazy Links have quite a few of the 20 named areas really close to one another. Thankfully, you just need to get close enough for the notification to pop up so you will want to just drive in and then immediately leave, especially if you’re getting shot at.

The third named location

At this point, the match has been on for a bit. Your best bet is to take a moment to grab some equipment before moving on. This is in case you run into any enemies as the number of people dwindles down quickly. Also, you don’t want to waste a whole match just doing the Fortnite week 7 challenge, so this is a good time to stock up for those last minute duels.

Like before, there are a couple of places you can head to from here. If you headed west from Lazy Links initially, you will want to head to the nearest named location to you. This could be Loot Lake or Haunted Hills. Believe it or not, Loot Lake is actually an easy spot to head to as you only need to reach the edge of the water for this one to count.

On the other side, if you head east towards Risky Reels or Wailing Woods, you will want to either head to the one you haven’t been to yet or go towards Tomato Temple. A word of caution on that spot, though; it is extremely popular right now, given recent changes to the location.

The final location

Like before, you have several options to pick for the fourth and final spot in the Fortnite week 7 challenge.

Let’s start with the east side this time. You are going to want to hop in your golf cart and head to Lonely Lodge, or one of the other spots nearby that you haven’t gone to just yet. Lonely Lodge is a great one that is rarely visited by other players, so you shouldn’t have to worry about anyone else.

Of course, the storm might decide for you where your final spot is. It shouldn’t be much of a problem, though, as the golf cart will allow you to cross most of the Battle Royale map in a short period of time. If you’re on the west side of the map, you are going to want to head to the edge of Tilted Towers, which is a place you need to be careful with as players are typically all over it.

Or, you can head to Snobby Shores for a more quiet visit. Again, if the storm is forcing you elsewhere, that’s fine. Simply head to the nearest named spot on the way to the circle so you can complete this challenge. If you’re fast enough and don’t waste time, you can finish this potentially before the first or second circles completely close.

Fortnite week 7 challenge reward

Once it’s all said and done, you will have completed the visit four different named locations in a single match challenge. From here, all you need to do is finish the match, whether it’s a Victory Royale or not.

As with most weekly challenges these days in season five, this free challenge will reward you with some sweet Battle Stars. You will get five Battle Stars for completing this Fortnite week 7 challenge. While not a ton of stars, every bit counts towards reaching that coveted tier 100. With only a few weeks left to go before the end of season five, you won’t want to miss out on any Battle Stars.