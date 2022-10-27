 Skip to main content
How long is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II?

Billy Givens
By

If there’s one thing you can count on with Call of Duty games, it’s a brisk, action-packed campaign offering plenty of shooting galleries and spectacle. This year’s release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is no different, bringing all of the franchise’s usual thrills to both current and last-gen consoles and PC. Taking place a few years after 2019’s Modern Warfare reboot, this frenetic campaign provides a continuation of the story and characters we were introduced to in that game.

For those looking to knock out the campaign before jumping into the online modes, you’ll probably be curious how long that’s going to take you. It should come as no surprise that, like most first-person shooter campaigns, this one won’t be a massive time commitment, but if you’re looking to do everything it has to offer, you may be spending some extra time with it. Here’s what you need to know.

How long does it take to beat Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II?

Character aiming down sights in Modern Warfare II.

If your primary goal is to simply see Modern Warfare II through to its credits and move on, beating the game will take you somewhere between six and seven hours. If playing it on the easiest difficulty, you can probably shave an hour or two off of this playtime and beat it in an afternoon.

How long does it take to fully complete Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II?

Character in water with rifle aiming at enemy in Modern Warfare II.

While the campaign can be blown through in a sitting or two, completionists are looking at around 10 to 15 hours to fully complete Modern Warfare II. In order to obtain all of the trophies or achievements, you’ll need to beat the game on Veteran difficulty, find a handful of safes, and complete a collection of chapter-specific challenges. You’ll also need to play the co-op Spec Ops mode to wrap up the last few challenges, so your time investment will vary based on the skills and patience of both you and your partner.

