How to appear offline on PS5

In looking over all the best PS5 games released, there's no shortage of great single and multiplayer experiences to enjoy. Thanks to a built-in friends list, chatting and joining parties with friends has never been easier, especially now that you can use Discord on PS5. On the other hand, sometimes you just want to play solo without anyone bothering you with messages or invites. Or, you may be playing a guilty pleasure and would rather no one else know what you're up to. Whatever the reason, the solution is to appear offline on PS5 so you can play in peace.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need A PS5

How to appear offline on PlayStation 5

Appearing offline on your PS5 is a simple process you can toggle on and off in just a few seconds once you know where the option is.

Step 1: Go to your PS5 home screen.

Step 2: Open the Control Center by selecting the PlayStation button.

Step 3: Scroll over and select the Profile icon.

Step 4: The first option that pops up will be Online Status. Select this option.

Step 5: You can now choose to appear Online, Busy, or Appear Offline. Choose the last option to appear offline until you change the status back.