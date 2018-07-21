Digital Trends
Gaming

How to sync an Xbox One controller with your console

How to sync your controllers to your Xbox One, and keep them working

Phil Hornshaw
By

Making your wireless controllers work with your game console is a little different from just plugging it in, but luckily, console makers have made syncing wireless controllers pretty easy.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t issues with wireless controllers, though. On the Xbox One, syncing controllers is easy, but there are lots of ways to troubleshoot them if any problems arise. Here’s what you need to know to sync your Xbox One with your controllers, and deal with any problems that arise. And if you want to sync your Xbox controller to PC instead, we have a guide for that, too.

Power up your controller and turn on your Xbox One

how to sync an xbox one controller light on

Syncing your controller means powering it up. Xbox One controllers take AA batteries, but you can also get rechargeable battery packs for your controllers as well. Either way, make sure your controllers are juiced up before attempting to pair them — not enough power is often the cause of connectivity problems (or problems that seem like connectivity problems).

With the controller charged or fresh batteries in, turn it on by pressing the Xbox button in the center of it. Then hit the power button on the console.

Find the connect button on the Xbox One

how to sync an xbox one controller connect button original xbox one
Microsoft

To pair your controller to your Xbox One, you’ll need to activate the connection on both the console and the controller. First, locate the connection button on the console. On the original Xbox One, you’ll find that button on the left side of the console, near the disc tray.

how to sync an xbox controller connect button xbox one x
Microsoft

On the Xbox One X and Xbox One S, the connection button is on the bottom right corner of the front of the console, beneath the power button. That should start the white Xbox logo blinking, indicating that the console is searching for a controller signal.

Press the connect button on the controller

how to sync an xbox one controller connect button xbox controller

Once you hit the connect button on the Xbox One, you’ll have 20 seconds to provide it a signal to make a connection by pressing the black connect button on the top side of the controller. Both Xbox logos on the controller and console will blink while they’re searching for connection; when they find each other, both logos will become solid, indicating the controller has synced with the console.

Repeat the process with any other controllers you want to sync to the Xbox, up to a total of eight.

Customize your controller profiles

how to sync an xbox one controller xbox menu

After you’ve synced your controls to your console, you can also what happens when you turn one on. Press the Xbox button on the controller to bring up the main menu, then navigate to the gear icon to pull up the Settings menu. Find “Kinect and Devices” and navigate there to find your controllers. On the Controller menu, you can set which profiles, if any, each controller signs in when you turn it on once you’ve synced it, as well as security measures to control who can sign into different accounts on your Xbox.

Use a USB cable

best micro usb cables

You’re not stuck only using Xbox controllers wirelessly (and going through tons of batteries if you don’t have rechargeable battery packs for them). You can also plug them into your Xbox One with cables. Plug a USB Micro B cable into your controller and you can connect it directly to the console. The cable can act as a power source for the controller, so you won’t need batteries or a rechargeable battery pack, and you can still change controller settings in the Controller menu.

Update your controller’s firmware

how to sync an xbox one controller firmware menu

If you’re having connectivity problems, it may be that your controller’s internal software is out of date. You can update that firmware from your Xbox One console, which can solve some issues. Head to the Settings menu and the “Kinect and Devices” menu, where you’ll find each of your connected controllers, either with a wireless connection or connected by USB. From this menu, select the controller you want to update and choose the “…” beneath the “Controller” button. From here, you’ll get a menu that allows you to check for firmware updates, which could potentially fix any issues you’re dealing with.

If your controller isn’t connecting, check for interference

When having trouble with getting your Xbox One controllers to sync with the console, you’ll want to troubleshoot the area where you play (if you’ve already made sure it’s not just that your controller’s batteries are dead, or that you’ve already synced the maximum of eight controllers with the console). First, make sure you’re playing close enough to your Xbox One — 19 to 28 feet is as far as the signal can reach, but walls, laptops, and even other accessories plugged into your Xbox One can interrupt the signal and mess with your controllers.

If you’re having issues, try moving the controller closer to the Xbox. Unplug any other USB accessories from the console, and try moving other electronics away from the Xbox One and the controller, to make sure there’s no other interference. You can also try removing metallic objects from the area between your controller and your Xbox One, and also try turning off the console and turning it back on to reset the connection.

If that still doesn’t clean up your connectivity issues, you might want to check Microsoft’s Xbox One support website for more possibilities, or start to consider that you might have a broken controller on your hands.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best HDR monitors
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim
Gaming

How to sync and troubleshoot your PS4's DualShock 4 controllers

Sony's Bluetooth-enabled DualShock 4 controllers for PlayStation 4 are some of the best on the market, but connection issues aren't unheard of. Here's how to sync them to your console, un- and re-pair them if they drop signal, and reset…
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
how to play steam games on android valve link v2
Mobile

How to play Steam games on Android

With Steam Link, you can officially bypass your laptop or desktop computer and play games directly on your Android device using a number of different controllers. Here's what you need to know to get started.
Posted By Brandon Widder, David Cogen
Logitech G533
Home Theater

Don’t wake the baby! How to connect headphones to a TV

Do you need to connect a pair of headphones to your TV? Our handy guide will show you how to hook up your headphones in a variety of ways, whether you're using wired headphones, wireless headphones, or gaming headsets.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Abigail Bassett
1315736 autosave v1 how to mirror your smartphone tv television tablet
Home Theater

What is MHL, exactly, and how does it work with your TV?

There are more ways to mirror your smartphone or tablet to your TV than you might think. Check out our rundown of MHL for everything you need to know about the wired protocol and its myriad uses.
Posted By Parker Hall
Android Smart Lock
Mobile

Here’s how to unlock your phone automatically with Android Smart Lock

Tired of unlocking your smartphone with a PIN or passcode? Android Smart Lock unlocks it automatically using your location, face, and more. Here's how to set it up, and everything you need to know about it.
Posted By Simon Hill
Assassin's Creed Odyssey review
Gaming

Everything you need to know about ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’

Ubisoft will release Assassin's Creed Odyssey in October for consoles and PC. Here is everything you need to know about the next chapter of Assassin's Creed, including the story and setting.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Super Smash Bros. GameCube controller for Switch
Deals

Play Super Smash Bros. the right way with a GameCube controller for the Switch

If you're a longtime Super Smash Bros. player, then you know there's only one true way to play. Alongside the launch of the new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nintendo is bringing back the GameCube controller to use with your Switch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
top laptop buying mistakes guide
Computing

Watch out for these top-10 laptop buying mistakes

Buying a new laptop is exciting, but you need to watch your footing. There are a number of pitfalls you need to avoid and we're here to help. Check out these top-10 laptop buying mistakes and how to avoid them.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
xiaomi mi max 3 news in hand
Mobile

The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 has a tablet-sized screen and a huge battery

Do you need a phone that's around the size as your head? Then check out the Xiaomi Mi Max 3, Xiaomi's latest addition to its huge Mi Max range. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Computing

Lost your router? Here's how to find its IP address to help track it down

Changing the login information for your router isn't always easy, that's why so many have that little card on the back. But in order to use it, you need to know where to go. Here's how to find the IP address of your router.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to drive stick driving feat
Cars

Shift it yourself: How to drive stick in a manual transmission car

It might seem intimidating, but anyone can drive a manual transmission car. Knowing how to operate this type of gearbox will serve you well. Here's everything you need to know to learn how to drive stick.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Miles Branman
Home Theater

Need more contrast in your life? Here’s what you need to know about HDR TVs

So what is HDR TV? In a nutshell, it’s the best thing to happen to TV since the arrival of 4K. Here's everything you need to know about the technology, what it can do, and why it’s a must-have.
Posted By Caleb Denison, Ryan Waniata
Minecraft
Gaming

Want to play Minecraft with friends? Here's how to start your own server

Whether you're hosting a server for a few friends or launching a massive effort to recreate your favorite show's world, you've got options for hosting your own Minecraft Server.
Posted By Brad Bourque
how to buy and install an hd antenna pick the right type of
Home Theater

How to install an HD antenna so you can start enjoying free television

Today's TV antennas will get you loads of free over-the-air broadcast TV, but setting them up can be a challenge. We walk you through how to install a TV antenna, and provide tips on picking the best antenna for your home.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
Computing

Ripple is a different kind of cryptocurrency. Here's how to buy it

Need to know how to buy Ripple? You've come to the right place. In this guide we'll walk you through the process step by step, as well as offer an alternative for those who want to get more hands-on with their trades.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Pluto TV
Home Theater

Looking to cut cable? Here’s everything you need to know about Pluto TV

Pluto TV offers plenty of entertainment in a fashion similar to live internet TV services, only at no cost — you don’t even need to register. Too good to be true? Here’s everything you need to know.
Posted By Kris Wouk
BenQ EX3200R logo
Computing

HDR monitors are beginning to have an impact. Here are the best you can buy

HDR isn't the most common of PC monitor features and is often charged at a premium, but the list of available options is growing. If you're looking for the absolute highest-end in image quality, these are the best HDR monitors you can buy…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
call of duty black ops 4 zombie
Gaming

Zombie campaigns in ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ to support local split-screen play

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 may have ditched its campaign this year, but the game will still support local cooperative play in its popular Zombies campaigns. Three will be available at launch.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
moleskine mario notebook moleskinemario
Gaming

Take notes in style with Moleskine’s old-school Mario-themed books

Moleskine has unveiled a new line of Mario-themed notebooks so you can go to class or work in style. Several different types are available, including notebooks that resemble the NES and Game Boy.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
call of duty black ops 4 blood the dead trailer blackops4bloodofthedead
Gaming

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ zombie story brings back fan favorites

Activision and Treyarch have released the story trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's "Blood of the Dead" zombies campaign. It stars some classic Zombies characters and takes place in Alcatraz.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin