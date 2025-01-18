This Pro controller for the Xbox Series X is $35 off right now

The Xbox Wireless Controller, which comes with every purchase of Microsoft’s latest-generation console from Xbox Series X and Series S deals, is pretty solid, but if you want to take your gaming to the next level, we highly recommend upgrading to the SCUF Instinct Pro. The wireless controller, which usually sells for $230, is currently on sale from Best Buy with a $35 discount that slashes its price to $195. You wouldn’t want to miss the savings on this fantastic gaming accessory, so hurry and complete your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the SCUF Instinct Pro wireless controller

The SCUF Instinct Pro wireless controller was designed for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but it’s also compatible with the Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices — in fact, we’ve tagged it as our top choice among the best PC controllers. The accessory could be the competitive advantage that you need, as it comes with four remappable paddles at the back that you can assign to a total of 16 functions, with three configurations that you can access by simply flipping a switch. The wireless controller also has an Instant Trigger option for the shoulder buttons that will register the press even after a short travel, just like clicking a mouse, for quicker reaction times.

If you always play for several hours at a time, the SCUF Instinct Pro wireless controller will remain comfortable in your hands because of its non-slip performance grip. You also have the option of replacing its interchangeable thumbsticks, depending on the game you’re playing. The controller is powered by a pair of AA batteries, so it’s easy to swap them when the charge runs out, especially if you’re using rechargeable ones.

Whether you’re an Xbox, PC, or mobile gamer, you’ll quickly see the benefits of switching your controller to the SCUF Instinct Pro. Now’s an excellent time to do that because it’s on sale from Best Buy at $35 off, which brings its price down from $220 to only $195. All the features of the SCUF Instinct Pro wireless controller will make gaming even more enjoyable, but you need to act fast and push forward with your transaction for it as soon as you can so you won’t have to pay full price.