 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! PlayStation Portal is IN STOCK at Best Buy right now — Update: Sold out

Noah McGraw
By
A PlayStation Portal boots up.
Sony

Update: The PlayStation Portal sold out at Best Buy

Best Buy has just restocked the PlayStation Portal. This handheld PlayStation 5 console lets you play your PS5 remotely, giving you access to all your favorite games wherever you are. They’ve been extremely hard to grab since they were launched, but Best Buy has just put a handful of them up on their site. You’ll have to be quick if you want to grab one–these PlayStation Portal restocks have been few and far between. They’re currently $200 with free shipping.

The PlayStation Portal is a handheld streaming device for the PlayStation 5. If you’re not familiar with other streaming devices like Valve’s Steam Deck, here’s the rundown: You need a PS5, so it’s not it’s own console. This device just allows you to stream games from your PS5 to the handheld device, so you can play PS5 games on the go. You need Wi-Fi in order to connect, so you won’t be playing Ratchet and Clank on the subway. But it’s a simple and nifty device that will let you play PS5 games without being glued to the couch.

Related

The design is basically a DualSense controller with a screen attached to it. The controller has full haptic feedback and all the other DualSense controls you could want. The rest of the console is a bit flimsy, with no support for Bluetooth or external devices. You’ll get about four hours of playtime on one charge. Overall the device is simple and surprisingly cheap. It lacks flair, but it won’t break the bank and it will let you play PS5 in bed instead of on the couch.

When the PlayStation Portal is in stock, it sells for just $200. Best Buy has been doing drops infrequently and without ceremony, but we’ll do our best to get the word out when they’re back. They sell it almost immediately, so make sure you’re ready to buy one the second you get to the page. It might be worth it to get a My Best Buy Plus membership ahead of time so you can check out instantly once the PlayStation Portal comes back in stock.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Hurry! This popular Roomba robot vacuum is 20% off right now
iRobot Roomba 694 at Best Buy - WiFi connected robot vacuum

Kiss those dirty floors goodbye because the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is on sale and ready to tackle those messy areas! This super-affordable model is loaded with features typically only seen in more expensive models, and now it is even cheaper. When surveying Roomba deals, this sale is not quite as good as the pricing we saw during Cyber Monday deals, but it helps if you are looking for fast cleaning after the holiday rush. The sale is only for a limited time, so it is better to buy sooner rather than later so you don't miss this amazing deal! 

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
The holidays are over, the tree has been put away, and it is time to give the house a solid cleaning after the holiday hubbub. The iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is up to the task, taking the elbow grease out of clean floors. iRobot is a frequent feature on Digital Trends for its outstanding performance, earning a spot on our lists for both the best robot vacuum and the best robot vacuum and mop combos. Its Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum continues in that vein, showing enormous flexibility backed by reliable performance. “​​The iRobot Roomba 694 is a sleekly designed, powerful cleaning machine,” we say in our iRobot Roomba 694 review. “But the Roomba 694 not only has brawn, it has brains.” 

Read more
The best Google Pixel Watch deals you can shop right now
A person wearing the Google Pixel Watch 2.

Smartwatches have become an important tool when trying to keep up with the electronic world we live in, especially since it saves you the trouble of pulling out your phone and looking at a screen. There are, of course, an absolute ton of smartwatches to pick from, from Apple's Watch Series to Samsung's Galaxy Watch, but if you're in the Google ecosystem and want its design language, then the Pixel Watch is the one to go for. So far, there have been two iterations of the Pixel Watch you can grab, or if you want something in the same Google family, FitBit is another alternative since it was bought out a few years ago by Google.

Either way, if the offers below don't quite tickle your fancy, even though they are substantial, there are some other excellent smartwatch deals to take a look at.
Google Pixel Watch -- $200, was $350
 

Read more
Hurry! This popular Milwaukee tire inflator is 52% off right now
Milwaukee M18 Inflator connected to a van tire.

It's winter, which means flat tires can sneak up on you at any moment. This is especially true if your work from home lifestyle has made daily driving unnecessary. But what do you do when you find your tire flat? Driving down to the local gas station or repair shop to get your tire pumped up sort of defeats the point. Changing to your spare is a super hassle and, do you just change it back once you get to the air pump? Likewise, a tow truck is super excessive. What you really need is a personal tire inflator, like this one offered by Milwaukee tools, currently sitting at 52% off. It's usually $310, but is now at $148, or $162 off. Keep reading for more info about it and how it can solve your winter (and summer and fall and spring) tire-related woes or tap the button below to check it out for yourself.

Why you should buy the Milwaukee M18 Inflator
The Milwaukee M18 Inflator is a quick tool to use and takes a lot of the guesswork out of tire pumping. Unlike a lot of products, it isn't jam-packed with redundant or rarely used features to bloat the price, instead focusing on your simple needs. First, it automatically checks the current pressure of tires it connects to. Then, if needed, you can set it to fill to a desired, set, pressure and it will do so, stopping when done. And that's it, no extra fooling around or apps to check or subscriptions, etc. that come with so many products today. It will work perfect with your riding lawn mowers, trucks, and bikes.

Read more