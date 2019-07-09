Share

July is the perfect time to go on vacation or even just take a trip to the park, but that doesn’t mean you have to leave your video games at home. The Nintendo Switch gives you home console quality on the go, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the perfect first game to play. At Kohl’s right now, you can get a great deal on the Switch, game, and accessories, and get a heaping pile of Kohl’s Cash on top of it. Though GameStop is also having a massive sale you should look into.

The bundle currently available on the Kohl’s website — it isn’t available in stores — includes a standard Nintendo Switch console, a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the Game Traveler Deluxe carrying case, and two Joy-Con wheel controller shells. These are typically sold in a bundle for $389, but have been bumped down to $359. With Amazon’s Prime Day quickly approaching, there’s no need to wonder why this price cut was made.

Buy Now

Alongside the sale price, you’ll also get $105 in Kohl’s Cash, which you can use between July 12 and July 27. That’s enough to purchase an additional game on Kohl’s website, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or Super Mario Odyssey. Kohl’s selection of individual games is limited, but you can’t go wrong with anything it has for sale.

You can also get additional Joy-Con controllers, and because only one Joy-Con is needed to play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, this will let four friends race against each other. For younger players, the Nintendo Labo Robot Kit is also available, featuring a building project as well as the software you’ll need to use your final “robot” suit.

It’s very rare that the Nintendo Switch is offered in any sort of sale, so even though Kohl’s might not be the first retailer that comes to mind when you hear “video games,” this is definitely an offer to consider. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe also happens to be one of the best games on the system, offering a great single-player experience, exciting local multiplayer, and online competitive races for the most dedicated players. Unlike the original Wii U release, the Switch version includes all DLC by default, and it’s the perfect game to pull out during a party.

Looking for more gaming deals? We’ve found Nintendo Switch deals, Xbox One bundles, and more ahead of Prime Day 2019.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.