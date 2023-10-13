Lords of the Fallen features a variety of ways in which players can cross paths in multiplayer, including full seamless co-op and dangerous showdowns in PVP. But you can also avenge fallen players while exploring the world and earn some rewards for doing so. We’ll tell you how to get Plucked Eyeballs and where to donate them for some sweet loot.

How to get Plucked Eyeballs

Plucked Eyeballs are obtained by avenging fallen players. To avenge someone, keep an eye out for lamps on the ground that indicate the location where a player was killed as you make your way through the game. When you see one, interact with it to find that it spawns moths that will fly to the enemy who struck down that player, allowing you to slay the foe as retribution. Upon doing so, you’ll earn Plucked Eyeballs that can then be donated to the Shrine of the Putrid Mother.

Recommended Videos

Where to donate Plucked Eyeballs

You can donate your Plucked Eyeballs to the Shrine of the Putrid Mother back in Skyrest. Use your Umbral Lamp to rift into the Umbral Realm. While facing away from the vestige here, take the stairs on the right. Pass by the merchant Molhu on your right and continue to the dead end ahead to reach the Shrine of the Putrid Mother.

Donations of Plucked Eyeballs add to a progress bar that is contributed to by the entire Lords of the Fallen community. As it fills and reaches new tiers, you’ll gain access to more and more unique loot that you can purchase with more Plucked Eyeballs, so make sure to keep donating if you’d like to see fresh items show up.

Editors' Recommendations