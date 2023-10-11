Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is over $40 off for Prime Day

PC and Xbox gamers who want to upgrade their controller on a tight budget should consider the Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Core wireless controller, which is on sale from Walmart’s own Prime Day deals to combat Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023. From its original price of $130, it’s down to an affordable $88 following a $42 discount. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase though — with the popularity of this gaming accessory, we’re not if stocks will still be available by tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Core wireless controller

The Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Core wireless controller, designed for the PC and Xbox platforms including the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, is the budget version of the Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller. The main difference between the two versions is that the Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Core comes with fewer accessories — just the thumbstick adjustment tool and a USB-C cable. The Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2, in comparison, also comes with a charging dock, extra paddles, thumbsticks, and a D-pad, plus a carrying case. If you just want to get the controller for the improved gaming experience, then the Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Core is an excellent choice.

You’ll be able to enjoy limitless customization with the Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Core wireless controller through the Xbox Accessories app, through which you can access button mapping options, save up to three custom profiles that you can switch on the fly, and even change the colors of the buttons’ lights. The controller can last up to 40 hours on a single charge, and you can recharge the Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Core through a USB-C cable.

The Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Core wireless controller is an amazing accessory for the PC and Xbox platforms, and it’s a steal at its discounted price of $88 from Walmart after a $42 discount on its sticker price of $130. We don’t think it’s going to stay this cheap for a long time as stocks may already be running low, so if you’re already looking forward to all the benefits that you can enjoy from upgrading to the Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Core, don’t hesitate with the purchase — buy it right now.

