Xbox Series S bundle deal saves you $30 on the console

Briley Kenney
By
Xbox Series S placed on a white table with the controller just in front of it

Typically, when you buy a new console, you have to buy games separately, unless you get a bundle, which usually comes with a game or two so you can start playing right away. All of the best Xbox Series S deals. indeed come with at least one title. But nothing tops this deal we’re about to share from Dell. It includes the Microsoft Xbox Series S with 512GB SSD plus the Gilded Hunter Pack for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys. Those are all free-to-play games, yes, but the packs include paid content packs that you can use to customize your characters and vehicles. Here’s the best part, the Xbox Series S bundle deal also saves you $30, where you’d normally be paying $300, you can get all of that for just $270. Hurry though, we’re not sure how long the deal will last.

If you want to know the difference, be sure to review our Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S comparison, it will tell you everything you need to know. Basically, the Series S is a slimmed-down version in both design and specifications that offer you a budget-friendly way to play the latest Xbox games, without sacrificing too much on the performance and visual fidelity front. For example, it has no disc drive and is digital only, but the price is generally much cheaper as a result.

As mentioned in the guide, the biggest difference between the two console variations is the RDNA 2 graphics processors that are used. The Xbox Series X is beefier and offers 56 compute-units at 1.825 GHz while the Series S offers 20 compute-units at 1.565 GHz. In short, that means that the Xbox Series X can process more data during heavy loads than the Series S, up to 12.15 TFLOPS versus 4 TFLOPS. So the Series X offers better performance overall, but the Series S is no slouch either.

Even with its disc-less design, the Xbox Series S delivers a truly next-gen gaming experience with lightning-fast loading times, quick resume functionality, and plenty of additional support — like media streaming from your favorite apps a la Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and much more. Sign up for Xbox Game Pass and you’ll get instant access to thousands of ready-to-play games on your new digital console.

When all is said and done, you can grab the Xbox Series S bundle with lots of in-game content for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys, for $30 off right now at Dell. Normally $300, it’s yours for $270, but you’ll have to hurry. It can sell out or they can end the deal anytime.

