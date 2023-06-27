 Skip to main content
A new Xbox Series S bundle deal just landed, but it's selling fast

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Microsoft Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter bundle box against a white background.

One of the few things better than getting a new gaming console is getting a new gaming console with some great bundled content. Right now at Walmart you can get the Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle for just $269. This is a savings of $30 from its regular price of $299. The bundle includes the Xbox Series S and Gilded Hunter upgrades and credits for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys. Walmart is including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter bundle

Microsoft has been making the Xbox gaming console for decades now, with each generation upping its capabilities and features. With the Xbox Series S, Microsoft brings next-generation gaming adventures to your home theater and gaming worlds without the need for any discs or game cartridges. The Series S is entirely digital, and all of your favorite games can be accessed digitally. You can also access many of your favorite streaming platforms with the Xbox Series S, which allows you to stream in 4K with built-in access to Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Microsoft Movies & TV, and much more. The Xbox Series X and Series S are comparable gaming platforms, with the Series S being the more affordable option.

As part of this bundle, the Series S has 512GB of internal storage. This is important because you’ll need some storage space to download the free-to-play games Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys, which are the focal point of the upgrades and credits that come with this bundle. You’ll get all sorts of upgrades for Fortnite, as well as 1,000 Fortnite V-bucks to spend as you please. Also include with this bundle is 1,000 Rocket League credits and 1,000 Fall Guys Show-Bucks. There’s quite a few Gilded Hunter upgrades across all three games that come as part of the package, including the Fennec Car in Rocket League and the Hunter Saber Outfit in Fortnite.

You’ll want to click over to Walmart and grab the Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter bundle while you can. It’s just $269 right now, which is a $30 savings from its regular price of $299. Walmart is also including free shipping with a purchase.

