Nintendo Switch vs. Xbox One: Can the new hybrid best the established console?

Jeffrey Van Camp/Digital Trends

The Nintendo Switch, as with many Nintendo systems, seeks to innovate on what we view as the traditional video game console. Like the Wii U, it includes a built-in display, and like the Wii, it offers motion-controlled gaming. Both of these features are enhanced on the Switch, though: Unlike the Wii U gamepad, the Switch can operate as a fully portable system when detached from its dock, and its motion controls are just one of many ways to play its games.

The Switch offers a form of play similar to that of its competitors — namely the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 — do not, and acts as a bridge between Nintendo’s home and portable markets. While it doesn’t achieve technical parity with the other modern consoles, the Switch does seem to be the first Nintendo console in many generations to offer the “primary” gaming experience.

Still, if you’re in the market for a new console, you shouldn’t be quick to write off other options just because the Switch is the newest, flashiest option. We’ve broken down the similarities and differences between the Switch and the Xbox One family of consoles, including the newer, more powerful Xbox One X, to help ensure you make the right choice for you.

Specs, design and features

Specs

Nintendo Switch Xbox One Xbox One X Dimensions 4 x 9.4 x .55 inches (with Joy-Cons attached) 13.1 x 10.8 x 3.1 inches (Xbox One) 11.6 x 9.0 x 2.5 inches (Xbox One S) 11.8 x 9.4 x 2.4 inches Weight 0.65 pounds (0.88 pounds with Joy-Cons attached) 7.8 pounds (Xbox One) 6.4 pounds (Xbox One S) 8.4 pounds CPU Nvidia customized Tegra processor 1.75GHz 8-core AMD Jaguar 2.3GHz 8-core AMD Custom CPU GPU Nvidia customized Tegra processor 853MHz AMD Radeon GCN (Xbox One) 914MHz AMD Radeon GCN (Xbox One S) 1.172GHz AMD Custom GPU RAM 4GB 8GB DDR3 12GB GDDR5 Resolution 1280 x 720 (portable) 1920 x 1080 (console) 1920 x 1080 (Xbox One), upscaled to 4K (Xbox One S) Native 4K Storage 32GB flash storage (expandable via microSDHC or microSDXC) 500GB-2TB HDD 1TB HDD AV output HDMI HDMI HDMI Bluetooth Yes, 4.1 No No Ports USB Type-C, headphone USB 3.0 x3 USB 3.0 x3 Connectivity 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, ethernet 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, ethernet Sensors Accelerometer, gyroscope, brightness, IR Sensor No (Xbox One), IR Blaster (Xbox One S) IR Blaster Screen 6.3-inch capacitive touchscreen N/A N/A Battery Lithium-ion 4310mAh N/A N/A Battery life 2.5 to 6 hours N/A N/A NFC Support Yes No No Speakers Stereo None None Price $300 $250+ $500 DT Review 4 out of 5 stars 3.5 out of 5 stars 4 out of 5 stars

Design and features

In terms of hardware design, the Xbox One and Switch are completely different machines. The Xbox One looks and operates like a traditional gaming console. It weighs more and takes up significantly more space than the Switch — even when compared to the lighter, more compact Xbox One S. In home console play, the Switch’s 6.3-inch display slides into the included dock, taking up a sliver of space on your entertainment center.

The Nintendo Switch comes in two color schemes, both of which are primarily black. The only difference from model to model is the color of the Joy-Con controllers that come with the device. The two standard models come with either a pair of gray Joy-Cons, or with a neon red and a neon blue Joy-Con. The Xbox One, One S, and One X are sold in white and black models, respectively, with a mix of glossy and matte finishes depending on the model. There have also been limited-edition Xbox One and Switch models, which include alternative designs based on specific games.

In terms of media, the Xbox One uses Blu-ray discs and is capable of playing both Blu-ray films and DVDs. The Xbox One also has apps for streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Go. By contrast, the Switch does cannot be used as a media player. The console does not have a disc drive, so it cannot play DVDs or Blu-rays, and streaming apps is not currently supported.

For network connectivity, the consoles both have a wide range of Wi-Fi support including 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, but the Xbox One also supports on-board Ethernet. The Nintendo Switch requires an additional accessory to plug in an Ethernet cable.

You might be wondering what to expect and what you’ll need while online with these consoles. For the Xbox One, you’ll need an Xbox Live membership to play multiplayer games. It costs $60 annually, but also grants you access to two free games a month with the Xbox Games with Gold program, which can be played indefinitely with an active subscription. The Nintendo Switch’s online services are currently free, but the console will also put online multiplayer support behind a paid service, Nintendo Switch Online. That service will cost $20 per year when it launches in fall 2018. Switch subscribers will also receive one classic a month, but it will only be accessible for that month.

It’s important to note that for online gaming, Xbox Live has voice chat, party systems, and social elements to connect with friends. The Switch features a far less robust version of these services, and all in-game chat requires a dedicated mobile app.

Since the Switch doubles as a portable console, battery life is of the utmost concern. The Switch lasts anywhere between 2.5 and 6 hours on a full charge, with demanding games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild capable of running for roughly 3 hours. The unit charges via USB Type-C. The Joy-Con controllers can last for 20 hours on a single charge. For comparison, Xbox One controllers can last up to 40 hours with a pair of AA batteries, or 30 hours with Microsoft’s rechargeable battery.

While the Switch comes with more gadgets — the portable unit, Joy-Con controllers, Joy-Con grip and straps, and a dock — and has plenty of interesting design flourishes, it lacks many features that players have become standard in recent generations (even the Wii could run Netflix). Until we spend more time with the Switch, the Xbox One seems like the safe choice.

Winner: Xbox One