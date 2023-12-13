It's been a fantastic year for Nintendo, which means that if you're a Switch owner, it's probably been a fantastic year for you, too. If you're wondering what games you played this year and how many hours you invested in them, you'll want to check out your Nintendo Switch Year in Review. This look at the past 12 months will give you a lot of insight into how you spent your time gaming and what types of experiences you seem to gravitate toward, so you won't want to miss out on such a fun glance at your gaming habits. Here's how to access your Nintendo Switch Year in Review for 2023.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Computer or Phone

How to view and share your Nintendo Switch Year in Review 2023 stats

When you're ready to see what you got up to on your Switch this year, follow these instructions.

Step 1: Go to the Nintendo Switch Year in Review website.

Step 2: Sign in to your Nintendo Account.

Step 3: Select Get Started beneath the giant 2023 banner.

Step 4: Scroll through your stats, which will include things like your total played games, how many hours you spent playing, and even which month you spent the most time using your Switch.

Step 5: Show off your stats to others by heading to the Download Your Stats section, then selecting Share.

Editors' Recommendations