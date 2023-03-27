After all this time, we’ve finally seen an actual discount on the Sony PlayStation 5. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle for $510 saving you $50 off the usual price of $560. Sure, that’s just under 10% off but such deals simply haven’t happened before. With stock being so limited in the past, it’s huge news to see such a big saving on the PlayStation 5. This is your chance to save or use that money on one of the many PS5 game deals going on. Not entirely sold on the PS5? Let’s take a look at what you need to know.

Why you should buy a Sony Playstation 5

The Sony PlayStation 5 is the latest console from Sony and is the main rival to the Xbox Series X. It has a slightly divisive look but there’s no denying it looks like a futuristic games console. Crucially, under the hood is some very powerful hardware. It’s focused on speed and great performance so that all the best PS5 games look great. With HDR technology, you get vibrant and lifelike images as you play with up to 120 fps with 120Hz output depending on the display you hook it up to. Besides looking good, it also has immersive sound with Tempest 3D AudioTech so it feels like the sound is coming from every direction.

Even the controller feels more immersive thanks to haptic feedback so that you can feel the effects and impact of your in-game actions, whether that’s stomping through an area, taking a shot at something or swinging across NYC in Marvel’s Spider-Man. Adaptive triggers also provide you with dynamic resistance levels which simulate how each interaction would feel. Such features feel great in any game but this bundle includes God of War Ragnarok — one of the best examples of storytelling in recent years. It’s a great introduction to the world of PlayStation

The PlayStation 5 with God of War Ragnarok bundle is usually priced at $560. For the first time though, it’s been discounted to $510 at Best Buy. A saving of $50 makes the already super tempting deal pretty much irresistible for gamers. If you’ve been waiting to buy a PlayStation 5, this is your chance to benefit greatly at a discounted price. Buy it now before the deal ends.

