There’s a PS5 Prime Day deal, and it’s not bat at all

If you haven’t grabbed a PlayStation 5 yet, we can understand it, especially with the PS5 stock issue and the fact that the PS4 has still been going strong. Even so, with the potential retirement of the PS4 in 2024 or 2025 and the fact that you shouldn’t expect a PS5 Pro any time soon, now is the perfect time to grab a Prime Day deal on a PS5. In fact, there’s actually a rival Walmart Prime Day sale you can take advantage of to grab this PS5 and Spider-Man: Mile Morales bundle for just $520 instead of $600. That’s $60 you can put towards another game if you want to. Just be aware that this deal is only available to Walmart+ members, so you’ll have to grab a monthly subscription or get this , bringing the price to just $49 a year.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales Bundle

The PlayStation 5 is a console that needs very little introduction, especially given its interesting design choice and unique split between a digital and physical version. While it may not be one of the best-selling consoles of all time, it’s done a great job over the past few years, shoring up its extensive list of exclusives to entice gamers. One of the most well-known games on that list, and the one that comes with this bundle, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, is easily one of the best games on the PS5 and an excellent first entry into the console industry. Another great example is Horizon Forbidden West which, much like Spider-Man, has some excellent gameplay and amazing performance and optimization, which decreases the loading time you deal with.

Of course, one of the biggest problems of the PS5 is its storage or lack thereof. While the base console comes with roughly 800GB of usable storage, which may seem like a lot at face value, all games must run directly off the storage. That means that even if you have a disc, the game will be loaded onto the internal storage and run from there, so you will eat up that space quickly. Luckily, you can upgrade your PS5 Memory with an M.2 SSD, but not all of them are compatible, so be sure to pick the best SSD for PS5 before taking the plunge.

While the PlayStation 5 is still somewhat finding its footing, it’s gotten to where it’s worth picking up, especially with this Prime Day deal from Walmart bringing it down to $520. Also, if you’re still unsure which console to go for, check our guide on the Xbox Series X vs. PS5 to help you decide.

