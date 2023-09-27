This deal gets you a PS5 for less than $470

One of the best PlayStation deals is perfect if you don’t mind buying a refurbished model. Over at Back Market, you can buy the PlayStation 5 for only $463 for a good-condition console. It’s a refurbished model so it’s been previously owned, however, it’s verified to be fully working and comes with a one-year warranty so it’s not much different compared to buying new. Your console will be repaired or replaced in the first year if the worst happens. Sounds appealing? Keep reading while we tell you more about the PlayStation 5.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5

The Sony PlayStation 5 meets the expectations we all have of the latest game consoles. It loads games within mere seconds with the best PS5 games being something truly special and including titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Gran Turismo 7, and God of War: Ragnarok.

A distinctive-looking device, the PlayStation 5 is certainly eye-catching and a bit more futuristic looking than the box-like shape of the Xbox Series X. This particular model has an 825GB SSD drive but the usable amount is 667GB so you might want to add on one of the best SSDs for PS5 to have additional room. You do have a Blu-ray drive at your disposal though so you can simply focus on physical copies of games over digital releases.

Outside of storage issues, the PS5 doesn’t put a foot wrong with its controller a particular highlight. It has haptic feedback so you get a more precise sense of touch than regular force feedback. Also, the adaptive triggers mean you can ease yourself into a corner or when lining up a shot, feeling so much more immersive. There’s also a built-in microphone if you don’t want to use a dedicated headset. The PS5 is a great console oozing with plenty of awesome games and a general user experience that feels a cut above the rest.

Right now, you can buy the PlayStation 5 from Back Market for $463. As a refurbished unit, it’s been previously owned but it comes with a full one-year warranty so you won’t have to worry about running into any issues. It’s an ideal way to get the latest console for less than you’d ordinarily pay.

