This PS5 bundle deal could be the ultimate Holiday gift for gamers

Walmart has one of the best PS5 deals for the holidays. Today, you can buy the latest slim PlayStation 5 Disc Console with Call of Duty Modern Warfare III for $499. It usually costs $559 so you’re saving $60 off the regular price of $559 while scoring the latest tech and game. If you’re looking to delight someone this holiday season, this is your chance. Here’s everything else you might wish to know before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5 Disc Console Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle

The latest PlayStation 5 has made a great console even better. Slightly slimmer than before, it’s still just as fast as ever with games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 showing how seamless it is to travel around New York City. Other games offer tremendous optimization too so you’re getting a truly spectacular experience.

The slimmer model offers up more storage space than before. While the previous model only had 667GB of usable space from its 825GB hard drive, the slim model now has 1TB of internal storage with around 842GB being usable. You can still buy one of the best SSDs for PS5 if you want to upgrade storage further.

Trending Deal:

Another highlight of the PS5 is its DualSense controller. The controller feels great with its hand triggers and refined haptic feedback meaning you feel more immersed in the tension that can come from opening a heavy door, drawing a bow, or similar. Adaptive triggers are great too as they give you more control over how you’re firing or performing another action.

The bundle comes with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III — the latest Call of Duty. It hasn’t reviewed as well as past titles but franchise fans should still enjoy its multiplayer a lot. It’s a smart move to add one of the best PS5 games to your purchasing plans although at least the console comes with Astro’s Playroom preinstalled.

Right now, you can buy the PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Console with Call of Duty Modern Warfare III for $499 at Walmart. It usually costs $559 so you’re saving $60, the price of the game. Alongside that, you get the latest console. Check it out now while the deal is still available.

Editors' Recommendations