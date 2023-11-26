 Skip to main content
PS5 Cyber Monday deals: consoles, games, and accessories

Noah McGraw
Digital Trends Best Black Friday PS5 Game Deals
Digital Trends

Cyber Monday deals are officially here, giving gamers access to all kinds of PS5 Cyber Monday deals that include discounts on bundles, games with slashed prices, and accessories at lowered prices. If you’re looking for additional ways to spend on your PlayStation 5, you should also take a look at our roundup of PS5 SSD Cyber Monday deals, since you’re probably going to need extra storage space for the PS5 games that you’ll be buying.

Best PS5 Cyber Monday deals

A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.
Martin Katler / Unsplash

With the new PS5 model that is slimmer, now is the perfect time to grab a PS5 if you haven’t already. Unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of great deals yet, but you can grab PS5 Slim bundles that include a game for the base price the new PS5 Slim is to go for, which essentially means you get a game for free. There’s also a refurbished option for one of the older models that is a bit cheaper if you want to go that route — making these some of the best Sony Cyber Monday deals in town. Pair your new PS5 with a display from Sony TV Cyber Monday deals to keep the brand synchronicity.

  • PlayStation 5 Disc Slim Console & Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle —
  • PlayStation 5 Disc Slim Console & Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle —
  • PlayStation 5 (Refurbished) —

It’s probably not the best plug, but if you’re not dead set on the PlayStation 5, there are some excellent Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals and Cyber Monday Xbox Series S deals if you want to try out the alternative consoles.

Don't Miss:

Best PS5 game Cyber Monday deals

playstation 5 controller ps5
Digital Trends

Luckily, there are a lot of great PS5 game deals you can take advantage of here for as low as $22, which is excellent if you’re on a budget. In fact, a few of these games show up on our list of best PS5 games, so if you’re not sure what to buy, you can always check against that list and see what tickles your fancy.

  • Control Ultimate Edition —
  • PGA Tour 2K23 Standard Edition —
  • TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection Standard Edition:
  • Shadow Warrior 3 Definitive Edition —
  • Madden NFL 24 —
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 —
  • Company of Heroes 3 Launch Edition —
  • Elden Ring —
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition —
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut —
  • Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 —
  • Dead Island 2 HELL-A Edition —

Best PS5 accessory Cyber Monday deals

Two versions of the PS5 side by side.
Digital Trends

There are also a lot of great accessories on sale for the PS5, with some of them made specifically for the console, such as Sony’s high-end InZone H9 headset or the Samsung 980 Pro SSD. You can also pick up some gear that isn’t necessarily targeted at PS5 but at video game consoles in general, such as the various headsets from HyperX, Logitech, and Razer.

  • HyperX Cloud Stinger Wired Gaming Headset —
  • PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller —
  • Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset —
  • HyperX Cloud Alpha Wired Gaming Headset —
  • Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset —
  • Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink 2TB Internal SSD for PS5 —
  • Samsung 990 PRO 2TB Internal SSD for PS5 —
  • Sony INZONE H9 Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming Headset —

While there aren’t any PlayStation Portal deals yet since it just launched, you can spring for Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals to get a handheld that you can play anywhere, anytime.

