These are the best PS5 game Black Friday deals to shop today

Giovanni Colantonio
By

As someone who collects physical games, I love Black Friday. It’s an easy way to boost my gaming library by picking up a batch of games at a discount. This year’s sales extravaganza is an especially exciting one in that regard. Last year, we were only one year out from the PlayStation 5, so Sony was a little more careful about its discounts considering how light its library of big console exclusives was at that point. With a more robust PS5 library in 2022, Sony seems much more generous about slashing prices this year.

If you’re looking to build your PS5 library, you might want to turn your attention to Best Buy’s Black Friday gaming deals. Tons of titles are discounted this weekend, and that includes most of the PS5’s first-party exclusives. Here are five deals that need to be on your radar, whether you’re a PS5 collector or a new console owner looking to build a backlog.

Horizon Forbidden West — $40, was $70

Aloy battles a robot dinosaur in Horizon: Forbidden West.

Of every game that launched in 2022, Horizon Forbidden West wins the award for “Worst Timing.” It came out just a week before Elden Ring, a once-in-a-generation game that would quickly overshadow it. That was a bit of a shame, because Sony’s open-world epic is one of the PS5’s finest exclusives. Building off everything that made 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn special, the sequel brings better traversal, improved melee combat, and some searing social commentary about tech billionaires who see our world as their playground. If you skipped it earlier this year, I’d recommend taking advantage of its $40 price tag this weekend and giving it a try.

Returnal — $30, was $70

Selene from Returnal.

My hottest PS5 take is that Returnal is still the console’s best exclusive. Sorry God of War Ragnarok, but Housemarque’s atmospheric third-person shooter is one of the only games that takes full advantage of the PS5 and all its unique features. You won’t find a game that utilizes the DualSense controller better, as it creates an incredible sense of immersion through its haptic feedback, built-in speaker, and adaptive triggers. More than that, though, Returnal is notable for its dark science-fiction story, which expertly uses its roguelike structure to mirror the mental state of its protagonist Selene, a woman who is stuck in her own mental loop as she relives a deep trauma.

The Last of Us Part I — $50, was $70

Ellie holds a gun in The last of Us Part I.

Ever since The Last of Us Part I was first announced, it’s been at the center of a debate about game pricing. Some fans felt that its $70 price tag was simply too steep for a remake, especially when The Last of Us’ perfectly acceptable remaster could be purchased for significantly less. Now on sale for $50 at Best Buy, the price is right for The Last of Us Part I. The story of Joel and Ellie is still as powerful as ever, and it’s only enhanced in the new version thanks to an impressive face lift that brings it in line with Part II. If you’re hoping to revisit the post-apocalyptic adventure before its HBO adaptation drops next year, now’s a good time to pick it up.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart — $30, was $70

Ratchet tethers through a portal in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.

If you’re looking to push the power of your PS5, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the game to own. That’s because the action-adventure game is a true PS5 exclusive that didn’t launch on PS4. It takes full advantage of Sony’s most powerful hardware to deliver a dimension-hopping action-adventure game that has players seamlessly jumping between worlds in a second of load time. It’s an impressive magic trick worth experiencing, but it’s not the only reason to play Rift Apart: It’s simply one of the most pound-per-pound fun games Sony has to offer right now.

Demon’s Souls — $30, was $70

Demon's Souls key art featuring the protagonist facing the undead and the looming Boletaria gates.

Did you finish Elden Ring and are craving another FromSoftware experience? Do not sleep on Demon’s Souls. A remake of the developer’s first “Souls” game, the PS5 launch title is still one of the console’s top-tier releases. Like other Souls games, it features jaw-dropping fantasy landscapes and a punishing combat system that’ll challenge you to improve. However, it’s also one of FromSoftware’s most easily digestible (and dare I say most manageable) games. That’s thanks in no small part to developer Bluepoint, who beautifully touched up the original by smoothing out its combat, camera, and more. It’ll make you wish FromSoftware tackled the art and narrative, but gave the gameplay reigns to Bluepoint from now on.

