 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

80+ PS5 games are discounted for the holidays — from $15

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Playstation 5 system standing upright.
Digital Trends

The arrival of the holiday season means a lot of gamers will receive the PlayStation 5 as gifts. However, both new owners of the console and those who’ve had it since day one shouldn’t miss this ongoing sale for PS5 games from Best Buy. There are more than 80 titles with discounts, and while we’ve highlighted our favorite offers below, feel free to take a look at everything that’s available with lowered prices. If you see a game that you like, buy it immediately as we’re not sure when these PS5 deals will end.

What to buy in Best Buy’s PS5 game sale

The cheapest options in Best Buy’s PS5 game sale are Borderlands spinoff and choice-driven cinematic adventure . Both of these games are available for just $15, for savings of $5 on their original price of $20. Other affordable choices are , where you hunt supernatural forces in Japan’s capital, and , a first-person shooter that places you in the shoes of an assassin who’s trapped in a timeloop. Both of these games are just $20, following a $40 discount on their sticker price of $40.

If you’ve always wanted to see how a life as a cat would be, check out , which is down to $32 from $40 for $8 in savings. If you’d rather wield a lightsaber, you can do so in , which is down to $33 from $70 for $37 in savings, but it comes with having to deal with bad guys in the galaxy. Sports fans, on the other hand, wouldn’t want to miss the chance to get and at half-price, as both are on sale for $35 from $70 for savings of $35. , an action RPG that’s one of the hottest games of the year, is also available in Best Buy’s sale with a $15 discount, so you’ll only have to pay $55 instead of $70.

Don't Miss:

There’s an offer for everyone in Best Buy’s PS5 game sale, whether you’re a casual gamer or a hardcore completionist. You’re going to have to complete your purchases as soon as possible though, because we’re not sure how long these discounts will last. Take time to look at all the PlayStation 5 games with discounts, but hurry because you wouldn’t want to miss out on the savings.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
All upcoming PS5 games: 2023, 2024, and beyond
Soliders take cover behind a riot shield in a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 promo image.

The PlayStation 5 has been out for some time now, and its reception has been mostly positive. It includes lots of quality-of-life improvements over its predecessor, the PlayStation 4, such as faster load times, a solid-state drive (SSD) instead of a regular hard disk drive (HDD), and an improved controller in the form of the new DualSense. However, a console is only as good as the games available on it, and thankfully, the PS5 has you covered on that front as well.

While the machine already has a worthy library of great PS5 games, there are even more to look forward to, with some releasing as soon as this month, while others are still years away. In the video game world, it's not uncommon to be aware of games that are still several years out from release. It's also normal for a new game to be revealed and launched within just a couple of months. In this comprehensive list, we'll go through the major PS5 releases scheduled for 2023 and speculate on future games.

Read more
The best multiplayer games on the PS5
Diablo 4 promotional image of Lillith.

The PlayStation 3 certainly had its fair share of multiplayer games, but these kinds of games didn't hit their stride until the PlayStation 4. Thankfully, multiplayer games are once again at the forefront of the best games on PS5. Despite the system being relatively new, there are already a ton of games to try out -- whether via online or local multiplayer co-op games. Before picking up a new PS5, you might be wondering what kind of multiplayer games Sony's new system has to offer.

There are lots to choose from, but for this list, we've rounded up the very best multiplayer games available on the PS5 right now.

Read more
This deal gets you a PS5 for less than $470
The Playstation 5 system standing upright.

One of the best PlayStation deals is perfect if you don't mind buying a refurbished model. Over at Back Market, you can buy the PlayStation 5 for only $463 for a good-condition console. It's a refurbished model so it's been previously owned, however, it's verified to be fully working and comes with a one-year warranty so it's not much different compared to buying new. Your console will be repaired or replaced in the first year if the worst happens. Sounds appealing? Keep reading while we tell you more about the PlayStation 5.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5
The Sony PlayStation 5 meets the expectations we all have of the latest game consoles. It loads games within mere seconds with the best PS5 games being something truly special and including titles like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Gran Turismo 7, and God of War: Ragnarok.

Read more