80+ PS5 games are discounted for the holidays — from $15

The arrival of the holiday season means a lot of gamers will receive the PlayStation 5 as gifts. However, both new owners of the console and those who’ve had it since day one shouldn’t miss this ongoing sale for PS5 games from Best Buy. There are more than 80 titles with discounts, and while we’ve highlighted our favorite offers below, feel free to take a look at everything that’s available with lowered prices. If you see a game that you like, buy it immediately as we’re not sure when these PS5 deals will end.

What to buy in Best Buy’s PS5 game sale

The cheapest options in Best Buy’s PS5 game sale are Borderlands spinoff and choice-driven cinematic adventure . Both of these games are available for just $15, for savings of $5 on their original price of $20. Other affordable choices are , where you hunt supernatural forces in Japan’s capital, and , a first-person shooter that places you in the shoes of an assassin who’s trapped in a timeloop. Both of these games are just $20, following a $40 discount on their sticker price of $40.

If you’ve always wanted to see how a life as a cat would be, check out , which is down to $32 from $40 for $8 in savings. If you’d rather wield a lightsaber, you can do so in , which is down to $33 from $70 for $37 in savings, but it comes with having to deal with bad guys in the galaxy. Sports fans, on the other hand, wouldn’t want to miss the chance to get and at half-price, as both are on sale for $35 from $70 for savings of $35. , an action RPG that’s one of the hottest games of the year, is also available in Best Buy’s sale with a $15 discount, so you’ll only have to pay $55 instead of $70.

There’s an offer for everyone in Best Buy’s PS5 game sale, whether you’re a casual gamer or a hardcore completionist. You’re going to have to complete your purchases as soon as possible though, because we’re not sure how long these discounts will last. Take time to look at all the PlayStation 5 games with discounts, but hurry because you wouldn’t want to miss out on the savings.

