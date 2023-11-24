Two things are happening to you right now if you own the original PlayStation 5. One, today is Black Friday. Two, you’re expecting to get a lot of the best PS5 games for Christmas and you may realize that you won’t have enough storage space for all of your save files and other media. These two are highly connected in that we’re finding great Black Friday deals for you. You’ve had your system for awhile and, even if the internal SSD on your PS5 was that of the larger 1TB hard drive version, that space might be filling up fast. It’s time for another PS5 SSD, which you can get on sale today for Black Friday as part of Black Friday external hard drive deals. See our top choice below, as well as a few great alternatives. Then, be sure to send a link to these PS5 Black Friday deals to your friends and parents, there’s some games you might want later for Christmas and they’ll take the hint.

Best PS5 SSD Black Friday deal

The WD_BLACK SN850X internal SSD, which was made for compatibility with the PlayStation 5, will add 1TB of extra storage space to the console, so you’ll be able to install even more PS5 games. The internal SSD offers speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s, which will allow it to keep up with the performance of the console, and with the WD_BLACK Dashboard, you’ll be able to monitor its health. It also comes with a built-in heatsink to make sure that it doesn’t overheat even when you’ve been playing for hours. Right now, the 1TB WD_BLACK SN850X internal SSD, originally priced at $180, is down to just $80 from Amazon for Black Friday, for savings of $100.

More PS5 SSD Black Friday deals we love

There are many other options for PS5 SSDs that are available with discounts for Black Friday, with some of them made by the most trusted brands in the digital storage industry like Samsung and Seagate. All of them offer built-in heatsinks, and are designed to work with the PlayStation 5 so you won’t have to worry about compatibility issues. Feel free to choose from the list below, but if something catches your eye, complete the purchase immediately because the bargain may disappear at any moment.

Silicon Power XS70 2TB —

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB —

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB —

Seagate Game Drive 2TB —

Seagate FireCuda 530 2TB —

WD_BLACK SN850P 2TB —

Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade 4TB —

How we chose these PS5 SSD Black Friday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best PS5 SSD Black Friday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best PS5 SSD Black Friday deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Black Friday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.ign

Should you shop these deals or wait for Cyber Monday?

Shop now! That’s our advice.

There’s no guarantee that the best PS5 SSD Black Friday deals we’re seeing today will be available tomorrow, let alone on Cyber Monday, and it’s even more unlikely that these items will be cheaper then. The same deals we’re seeing on Black Friday tend to run the weekend through the Cyber Monday deals event.

In the unlikely event that the item you purchased today is cheaper on Cyber Monday, you can always purchase it again and cancel or return the original order. It’s better to get something in the bag than miss out on what could just be the bargain of the year. Time isn’t on our side when it comes to Black Friday deals.

But that’s what we’re here for: We help you find the best deals. If we’ve included something on this list, we don’t think it’s price will slip further between now and Cyber Monday — and if it does, it won’t be by anything significant (a few bucks at most), so it still represents a significant savings, and one that’s not to be missed.

