Nintendo Switch owners who are looking for their next game to play may want to consider the already popular Super Mario Bros. Wonder, especially now that it’s on sale from Amazon at 13% off. From its original price of $60, it’s down to a more affordable $52. The $8 in savings may not look like much, but you may as well enjoy it as it’s rare to get a discount on a first-party Nintendo Switch exclusive just a few months after its release. We’re not sure when the offer will expire though, so you’re going to have to hurry if you want to get the game for cheaper than usual.

Why you should buy Super Mario Bros. Wonder for Nintendo Switch

The game was just released in October 2023, but Super Mario Bros. Wonder is already shaping up to be one of the best Nintendo Switch exclusives. The latest platformer in the long-running Super Mario series brings it back to its 2D roots, but it adds a lot of enjoyable elements to the tried-and-tested formula that will keep gamers hooked. The art style is very vibrant, which is very evident if you play the game on the Nintendo Switch OLED, and the levels are filled with new ideas and well-hidden secrets that distance them from the stages in previous Super Mario games. Then there’s the Wonder Seed, which triggers a huge twist whenever you find it.

Part of what makes Super Mario Bros. Wonder truly special is the subtle changes that work together to make it an unforgettable game. These include deviations on boss fights, the removal of level timers, and the experiments that you can do on each stage. Combined with its colorful visuals and impressive audio design, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is an instant classic.

Whether you’re just purchased the console from Nintendo Switch deals, or you’ve had it since day one, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a must-have in your gaming library. Now’s a great time to buy it because Amazon has slashed its price with an $8 discount that pulls it down to $52 from $60. Play it right away or add it to your list of backlogs, but it’s highly recommended that you purchase Super Mario Bros. Wonder right now because once the offer is gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance to get the game with savings.

