The best Call of Duty: Warzone Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle loadout

The Call of Duty: Warzone life cycle is at its end, and with that comes one final weapon meta. That means the game’s best weapons likely won’t change much anymore, giving players a clearer sense of what they should spend time leveling. Arguably the best sniper in the game right now is the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle, a weapon with a fast rate of fire, along with the ability to secure a one-hit elimination (or down) to the head at any range.

But as always, Warzone features a slew of different attachment options, making it tough to decide which ones to use. Thankfully, there’s a clear winner in this case, and here, we’ll go through the best Gorenko loadout in Warzone.

Recommended reading:

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle overview

Of course, let’s first take a look at why the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle is so excellent, with details on how to use it. First, it’s important to note that this weapon is best used at range, but you aren’t restricted to only firefights from hundreds of meters away. Since this weapon’s rate of fire is so fast, you can actually treat it more like an assault rifle, giving you plenty of room for error.

According to TrueGameData, the Gorenko’s fire rate is around 111 RPM, which is nearly triple all of the best lightweight snipers in the game, including the Swiss K31 and Kar98k. In addition, the Gorenko has a competitive bullet velocity of around 1101 when using our recommended build. For best results, we advise sticking to battles at around 50 meters and beyond, though you can get away with closer-range firefights if you prioritize fast aim down sights (ADS) speeds.

The best Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle loadout

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle Mercury Silencer Barrel 420mm Empress Optic SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock Reinforced Stock Underbarrel Bipod Magazine 13mm AM 10 Round Mags Ammunition FMJ Rounds Rear grip Stippled Grip Perk Focus Perk 2 On-Hand

With this build, start by equipping the Mercury Silencer Muzzle, keeping you suppressed while also giving you better horizontal recoil control and bullet velocity. Remember, the faster the bullet velocity, the less you have to lead your shots. Next, use the 420mm Empress Barrel, improving your accuracy, reducing scope sway and gun bob, and offering faster ADS speed.

After that, use the SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Optic, giving you two zoom options with an accuracy boost. This Optic is great for any map since you can adjust between 3x and 6x. To improve your ADS speed, go with the Reinforced Stock next. This also boosts your initial firing recoil control, recoil recovery, and aim walking movement speed, making it easier to follow up with additional shots while moving around quickly.

Unfortunately, none of the Underbarrels are great, but the Bipod is your best bet here since it boosts your recoil control when mounted, crouched, or prone. It does hurt your ADS speed, so you can simply opt to use nothing in this slot so you aren’t penalized. Next, go with the 13mm AM 10 Round Mags, giving you plenty of ammo to take down multiple foes. Then, equip the FMJ Rounds Ammunition type to improve your bullet penetration through walls and other surfaces.

After that, we recommend using Stippled Grip Rear Grip, which boosts your recoil recovery and initial firing recoil control. For Perk 1, we recommend Focus for better flinch resistance, allowing you to stay on target while getting shot. Finally, go with On-Hand Perk 2 for faster ADS speed.

Perk 1 Quick Fix Perk 2 Tempered Perk 3 Amped

When it comes to Perks, we highly suggest using Quick Fix for slot 1. This immediately triggers health regeneration after you secure an elimination or when you apply an armor plate. Next, use Tempered, which gives you max armor with only two plates instead of three. Since this is a sniper, we also advise going for Amped, giving you faster weapon swap speed. You never know when someone is going to surprise you, so being able to swap weapons faster will likely save your life.

Lethal Equipment Semtex Tactical Equipment Stims

As for Equipment, it’s best to go with Semtex Grenades, allowing you to clear out a room or deal quick damage before rushing. We also like using Stims for Tactical Equipment, which immediately grants health regeneration, even inside the gas.

Editors' Recommendations