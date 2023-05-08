The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: file size, release time, and preload options

The long-awaited sequel to perhaps the most popular Zelda title of all time is nearly upon us. After years of waiting, and a few delays, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to arrive on the Nintendo Switch on May 12. The promise of jumping into the massive world of Hyrule once again, now with brand new powers and abilities, has brought fans to the brink of their patience. While we can’t make it come any faster, we can at least tell you when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will release, how big it is, and how you can preload it to return to Hyrule as soon as possible.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom release time

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will become available to play starting at 9 p.m. PT on May 11 or 12 a.m. ET on May 12 depending on your timezone.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom file size

If you’re downloading Tears of the Kingdom, you won’t have too large of a file to deal with. The game is currently 16.2GB in size.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom preload options

Preloading for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom began May 5 for digital owners. That gives players a full week to complete the relatively small download and be ready to play when the full game unlocks.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom preorder details

While there is only one edition of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to get, you can preorder it at various retailers that offer their own exclusive bonuses, such as a print from Best Buy and a plaque from GameStop. No matter where you preorder, the game will cost you $70. If you want to spend more, you can also look to get the limited edition Switch OLED, Pro Controler, or Amiibo, however, none of these come with a copy of the game.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom arrives exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on May 12.

