Todd McFarlane, in an interview with IGN at the San Diego Comic-Con 2019, couldn’t contain his excitement on the upcoming arrival of Spawn to Mortal Kombat 11.

McFarlane said that it was NetherRealm Studios that first approached him about adding Spawn to Mortal Kombat 11, which the comic book legend described as “super cool,” and resulted in “crazy stuff” winding up in the game.

It appears that McFarlane did not really resist the idea of matching Spawn against the likes of Scorpion and Sub-Zero, but he gave NetherRealm just one condition. He wanted Spawn’s entry into the iconic fighting franchise to be “so cool from a Mortal Kombat fan’s point of view” that even players who are not familiar with the character will pick him as their favorite.

McFarlane also told NetherRealm that he wanted the developers to “get crazy” with Spawn in Mortal Kombat 11, continuing the trend of pushing the envelope that has characterized the latest installment of the Mortal Kombat series.

NetherRealm shared everything about the process of creating Spawn in Mortal Kombat 11 with McFarlane, including the character’s dialogue, design, abilities, and fatalities, which he adorably referred to as “skills of killing.” For fans who are worried that NetherRealm will not be able to capture the essence of Spawn in the game, rest assured that the character is in good hands. According to McFarlane, the studio has “a bunch of Spawn geeks” who referenced specific issues of the comic books when they were showing off their work.

McFarlane said he is not allowed to reveal more details, but he ended the interview by saying that Spawn will “do a lot of cool stuff” in Mortal Kombat 11, and that “there will be a lot more red than just his cape.”

Spawn will be part of the Kombat Pack for Mortal Kombat 11, which already added Shang Tsung to the fighting game’s roster. Sindel and Nightwolf are also part of the DLC, along with two more guest characters. There are rumors that one of these characters is Ash from the Evil Dead series.

Mortal Kombat 11 is “the series at its best,” according to the review written by Digital Trends’ Gabe Gurwin.