 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

My two favorite PS5 bundle deals you can shop right now

Jennifer Allen
By

The best PS5 deals are continuing at Walmart with two different PS5 bundles available for $499 reduced from $559. The two options include being able to buy Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with the original PlayStation 5 disc console or you can buy the latest PlayStation 5 Slim disc console with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. As there are different games involved as well as different revisions of the console, these are two very different choices. We’ve taken the time to look at the differences and work out what’s best for your situation.

PlayStation 5 with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III — $499, was $559

The box of the PlayStation 5 Disc Console Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle.
Sony

The new and slimmer PlayStation 5 is a super tempting proposition. It has all the power of the regular PlayStation 5 while being slimmer and a little easier to fit under your TV. Better still, it has more storage as you get around 842GB of usable storage from the 1TB internal SSD compared to the mere 667GB of the 825GB hard drive of the original. You also gain Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III which was recently released to middling reviews due to a weak campaign but a reasonable multiplayer mode. If you love Call of Duty though, you’re likely to still be very happy with this game plus multiplayer always offers fantastic longevity. There’s also the benefit of the newer console with a sleeker design and more storage space too. That’s particularly useful if you don’t want to upgrade the storage yourself.

PlayStation 5 with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — $499, was $559

The box of the PlayStation 5 Disc Console Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle.
Sony

If you don’t mind owning the older PlayStation 5 with less storage (buy one of the best SSDs for PS5 to fix this), you can buy the PlayStation 5 Disc Console with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and enjoy one of the best games for PS5. An incredible experience that also demonstrates just how high-end the PS5 is thanks to instantaneous fast travel, this is a tempting purchase if you don’t mind the lack of the slimmer PS5. The only real difference that will affect you is the storage space but that’s unlikely to bother you immediately. For most people, gaining one of the best games around is what makes this the more attractive bundle as the slim version of the console really isn’t that much sleeker than this one.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Even the two-week-old PS5 ‘Slim’ is discounted for Black Friday
A PS5 sits on a table.

The new revised model of the PlayStation 5 considered to be the 'slim' variant might only be two weeks old but it's already featuring in the Black Friday deals. Currently, Walmart has the PlayStation 5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle for $499 so you save $61 off the regular price. That means you effectively get the game for free and score yourself the latest version of the PlayStation 5. Easily one of the best PS5 Black Friday deals around, let's take a quick look at why it's worth your time.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle
The slimmer design of the PlayStation 5 instantly makes it even better. While it's not exactly slim, it's certainly sleeker than the previous chunky PlayStation 5. You still get the same speedy hardware too which means games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 allows you to instantly fast travel with no loading times. Optimization is fantastic with all the best PS5 games looking exceptional.

Read more
146 PS5 game Black Friday deals just went live at Best Buy — from $10
Digital Trends Best Black Friday PS5 Game Deals

Console games have gotten really expensive over the past few years, especially as the base price has moved up to $70 from the $60 it used to be. As such, for a lot of people, buying games is mostly relegated to big sales events like Black Friday. And, as you'd expect, Best Buy is having a big Black Friday sale on PS5 games for as low as $10, opening up gaming options if you've been on a tight budget. While there are a lot of great PS5 game deals, we've collected some of our favorites below, although it's worth taking a look at all the things on sale yourself as you may just find a diamond in the ruff that we didn't spot.

What you should buy in the Best Buy game sale
One of the most popular types of games to get discounted in these events is sports games, and you'll be happy to know that the majority of them have. One of the most popular Madden NFL 24 and that's been discounted

Read more
Diablo 4 Black Friday deal knocks 29% off for PS5 and Xbox Series X
A promotional poster for Diablo 4.

While the game has been out for a while, it's not too late for you to jump into the world of Diablo 4, especially since its PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X editions are available with a 29% discount from Amazon. Instead of $70, you'll only have to pay $50 for this dungeon-crawling RPG. We're not sure how much time is remaining for you to pocket the $20 in savings -- while it's one of the retailer's Black Friday deals, there's no assurance that it will last the entire day.

Why you should buy Diablo 4
Diablo 4 is the continuation of the endless fight against the forces of Hell. Set decades after the events of Diablo 3, this time the threat comes in the form of Lilith, the daughter of Mephisto. You start the adventure by choosing between five classes -- Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, and Sorcerer -- that each have their own skill tree for unique gameplay. Like previous installments in the franchise, you'll be exploring massive zones, fighting your way through hordes of enemies, making money, collecting loot, and leveling up your abilities as you march towards the inevitable final showdown.

Read more