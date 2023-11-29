My two favorite PS5 bundle deals you can shop right now

The best PS5 deals are continuing at Walmart with two different PS5 bundles available for $499 reduced from $559. The two options include being able to buy Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with the original PlayStation 5 disc console or you can buy the latest PlayStation 5 Slim disc console with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. As there are different games involved as well as different revisions of the console, these are two very different choices. We’ve taken the time to look at the differences and work out what’s best for your situation.

PlayStation 5 with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III — $499, was $559

The new and slimmer PlayStation 5 is a super tempting proposition. It has all the power of the regular PlayStation 5 while being slimmer and a little easier to fit under your TV. Better still, it has more storage as you get around 842GB of usable storage from the 1TB internal SSD compared to the mere 667GB of the 825GB hard drive of the original. You also gain Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III which was recently released to middling reviews due to a weak campaign but a reasonable multiplayer mode. If you love Call of Duty though, you’re likely to still be very happy with this game plus multiplayer always offers fantastic longevity. There’s also the benefit of the newer console with a sleeker design and more storage space too. That’s particularly useful if you don’t want to upgrade the storage yourself.

PlayStation 5 with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — $499, was $559

If you don’t mind owning the older PlayStation 5 with less storage (buy one of the best SSDs for PS5 to fix this), you can buy the PlayStation 5 Disc Console with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and enjoy one of the best games for PS5. An incredible experience that also demonstrates just how high-end the PS5 is thanks to instantaneous fast travel, this is a tempting purchase if you don’t mind the lack of the slimmer PS5. The only real difference that will affect you is the storage space but that’s unlikely to bother you immediately. For most people, gaining one of the best games around is what makes this the more attractive bundle as the slim version of the console really isn’t that much sleeker than this one.

