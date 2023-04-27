 Skip to main content
Don’t fall for this fake Xbox controller deal — buy this instead

Briley Kenney
Xbox Core Wireless Controller in robot white product image.

One of the things you have to watch out for when browsing the latest gaming deals out there is for fake, or non-official items. What do we mean exactly? Sometimes, you’ll come across a controller, peripheral, or accessory that purports to be officially sponsored, when in actuality it’s not. In fact, that’s precisely what’s happening with the so-named “” from MOOGOLE at Amazon. It’s on sale, but you should probably avoid it because it’s not official, despite what the name and title claim. Instead, you should be looking at the Xbox Core Wireless Controller, which is also on sale for around the same price, at $50. That saves you about $10, and the deal is available in a few different styles besides the default Robot White.

Official Xbox Core Wireless Controller — $50, was $60:

Why You Should Buy the Xbox Core Wireless Controller

Besides the obvious fact that you may need an extra controller or two to play with friends and family, there’s also a point to be made that the controller we’re sharing is an official peripheral — from Microsoft and Xbox directly. The other controller, from a brand that shall not be named, may try to pass itself off as official, especially with a long-winded product title, but that’s not true.

The official Core option made it on several best-of lists, including the best Xbox One controllers. It’s simple and designed well, ergonomic, and comfortable, and it features excellent battery life — offering up to 40 hours on a single charge. You can also connect it to the USB-C port on your Xbox console and Windows PC to use it like a wired controller if you don’t want to deal with the battery, or if it needs to charge during play.

You’ll get complete control of your virtual avatars and characters in game, with textured triggers and bumpers, that feel great to use, custom button mapping, and a dedicated Share button. Plus, it’s the same tried and true Xbox controller and button layout you’ve come to know and love over the years. We’d go so far as to say it’s one of the best controllers out there, period.

The Xbox Core Wireless Controller also comes in a huge variety of colors and styles so you can find one that meets your preferences. From bright red to pink, camo, and more solid colors — like white or black — you can definitely find something that matches your personality. They’re compatible with Xbox Series X, S, Xbox One, and Windows devices, namely Windows 11 and Windows 10 PCs. You can use Bluetooth to sync with Windows, as well, provided you have Bluetooth support on your computer of choice.

Normally $60, this bad boy is just $50 right now through Amazon, saving you $10. It’s an excellent deal, and when you compare it to the other controller above trying to pass itself off as official, it’s kind of a no-brainer — you should definitely get the official version instead.

Official Xbox Core Wireless Controller — $50, was $60:

