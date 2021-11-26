How I unlocked over 350 PC games for $20 on Black Friday 2021

There are plenty of individual games you can get on sale this Black Friday. But if you’re looking to get the most value for your buck, today’s the day to finally get an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Amazon currently has three months of Game Pass for PC which gives you access to over 350 games, on sale for $20.
If you’re not familiar with the service, Xbox Game Pass is essentially Netflix for video games. Microsoft’s service includes hundreds of games that can all be downloaded and played for the price of a monthly subscription. Microsoft adds all of its first-party games, like Forza Horizon 5, to the service and it even features third-party games like Outriders and Scarlet Nexus.
What’s nice about Game Pass is that you don’t actually need an Xbox to use it. Amazon specifically has discounted the PC-only membership today. So if you have a good gaming PC, that means you’ll be able to access games like Psychonauts 2 without having to track down a Series X.
It’s a good time to pick it up, too. Microsoft is about to drop Halo infinite‘s single-player campaign in just a few weeks. Those who have Game Pass won’t need to pay an extra dime for it. It’ll be included with your subscription.
Gamers have long called Game Pass “the best deal in gaming,” to the point where it’s a meme. But at $20 for three months, it’s as good a time as any to find out for yourself that they aren’t joking. Try out a few months and you might find that you’ll never need to buy a game again.
