  1. Gaming
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

How I unlocked over 350 PC games for $20 on Black Friday 2021

Giovanni Colantonio
By
DaLiu/Getty Images

There are plenty of individual games you can get on sale this Black Friday. But if you’re looking to get the most value for your buck, today’s the day to finally get an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Amazon currently has three months of Game Pass for PC which gives you access to over 350 games, on sale for $20.

If you’re not familiar with the service, Xbox Game Pass is essentially Netflix for video games. Microsoft’s service includes hundreds of games that can all be downloaded and played for the price of a monthly subscription. Microsoft adds all of its first-party games, like Forza Horizon 5, to the service and it even features third-party games like Outriders and Scarlet Nexus.

What’s nice about Game Pass is that you don’t actually need an Xbox to use it. Amazon specifically has discounted the PC-only membership today. So if you have a good gaming PC, that means you’ll be able to access games like Psychonauts 2 without having to track down a Series X.

It’s a good time to pick it up, too. Microsoft is about to drop Halo infinite‘s single-player campaign in just a few weeks. Those who have Game Pass won’t need to pay an extra dime for it. It’ll be included with your subscription.

Gamers have long called Game Pass “the best deal in gaming,” to the point where it’s a meme. But at $20 for three months, it’s as good a time as any to find out for yourself that they aren’t joking. Try out a few months and you might find that you’ll never need to buy a game again.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Black Friday TV deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

best black friday tv deals dt production

The best smart padlocks for 2021

Best Black Friday monitor deals 2021: What to buy today

Best Black Friday Monitor Deals 2021

This MASSIVE air fryer is only $60 at Best Buy for Black Friday 2021

Insignia 10 Qt Air Fry Oven

Best Black Friday iPad deals 2021: What to buy today

Best Black Friday iPad Deals 2021

This year’s gaming chair Black Friday deals are insane, but they won’t last

best cheap gaming chair deals - Respawn Omega-R gaming rocker

Dell vs. HP: Which laptop brand is best for your needs?

dell xps 17 2020 review 06

AirPods 3 down to lowest-ever price at Amazon for Black Friday 2021

Woman running while wearing the new Airpods 3rd Gen.

This Roku soundbar Black Friday deal brings a $50 price cut

Roku Streambar Pro.

Forget Roomba: This Samsung robot vacuum is $151 OFF for Black Friday

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control navigating a room.

Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals 2021

Is there a Dyson hair dryer Black Friday deal today?

dyson hairbrush supersonic hair dryer

JBL Xtreme 2 waterproof bluetooth speaker discounted for Black Friday

jbl charge 4 flip 5 xtreme bluetooth speakers amazon walmart deals speaker 2 768x768