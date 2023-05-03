 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Pre-order Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now and save $10

Noah McGraw
By
Link freefalling in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most highly anticipated video game releases of the year. It comes out on May 12, and you can preorder it right now. By far the best way to order it is through Super. That’s because they have a deal that will save you $10 right now. If you use our exclusive code ‘DTZELDA’ at checkout, you can get the newest Zelda game for only $60, a $10 discount from its current price at Best Buy, GameStop and virtually everywhere else. This deal will run until June 30th, so if you end up waiting until it officially releases, you’ll still get the discount — as long as it doesn’t sell out!

Why you should buy Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at Super

Tears of the Kingdom is the sequel to 2017’s Breath of the Wild, a groundbreaking entry in the Zelda series and a major influence on nearly every open-world game since. Kingdom looks like it will innovate even further, while basically being the same game. During a ten-minute gameplay demo, Zelda‘s series producer, Eiji Aonuma, revealed a new core gameplay element: fusing. Link can now fuse together, say, a stick and a rock to make a new hammer. Given the creativity that plenty of Breath of the Wild players have shown us over the last five years, this new system is likely to produce some inventive ways of moving around the world and fighting enemies. Digital Trends’ own gaming editor already started creating wild vehicles in his Tears of the Kingdom hands on.

If you’re reading this article, you probably don’t need any more convincing to buy Tears of the Kingdom. But we can offer you a unique code that will let you buy the game for only $60, $10 off its usual price, right on launch day! Use ‘DTZELDA’ at checkout. we don’t usually see Nintendo Switch deals like this right on launch day. This offer lasts until June 30, but don’t count on stock sticking around. This is one of the most highly anticipated video game releases of the last few years, so you’ll want to grab it as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Save up to $100 on select Sandisk Memory Cards for Nintendo Switch
sandisk nintendo switch memory card deals 400gb

Having enough storage is vital in our age of digital media, and that's especially true for gaming. In fact, digital video games are probably the largest items that people download to their devices today (be it a PC or console), and if you're one of the millions of proud Nintendo Switch owners, you've likely felt the sting of having to delete some games to make room for that new title you just bought on the eShop. If your console's storage is starting to get a bit tight, now's a great time to upgrade it with one of these SanDisk memory cards for the Nintendo Switch which are marked down at Best Buy right now for as low as $20.

With only 32GB of built-in space for digital downloads, the Nintendo Switch has the smallest amount of storage of any of the modern gaming consoles by a pretty wide margin. Of course, Nintendo never intended for its unique Switch console to directly compete with Sony's PlayStation or Microsoft's Xbox, but this nevertheless feels like a corner that got cut a little too closely. Thankfully, both the standard Nintendo Switch and the Switch Lite have a microSD card port that makes it easy for digital download junkies to expand their console's storage space, and with these discounted SanDisk memory cards for the Nintendo Switch, you don't have to pay much to fix one of the Switch's (very few) shortcomings.

Read more
Save $10 on Yoshi’s Crafted World for Nintendo Switch today
best nintendo switch games for kids yoshis crafted world feature 2020 0720

Yoshi's Crafted World for the Nintendo Switch, the latest solo adventure of Super Mario's dinosaur friend, is currently on sale as part of the early Prime Day Deals ahead of October 13. Nintendo Switch owners preparing their wallets for Prime Day gaming deals may find themselves starting their spending with Yoshi's Crafted World, which is offered with a $10 discount to bring its price down to $50 from the original price of $60.

Yoshi's Crafted World follows the familiar Super Mario platformer formula of running and jumping through stages while taking down enemies and collecting items. Yoshi's new adventure, however, takes place in a world made up of everyday objects such as colorful paper and cardboard, and the result is downright adorable.

Read more
Early Prime Day Deal: Save $10 on New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
Cover art for New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe.

The Super Mario franchise has evolved from its 2D platformer roots to new classics such as the 3D adventure Super Mario Odyssey and racing title Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but side-scrolling Super Mario games have retained their popularity, including New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, which is on sale as part of early Prime Day deals ahead of the big October 13 and October 14 sales event. If you were looking forward to Prime Day gaming deals, the offer for the Nintendo Switch game is already live, at a price of $50 -- a $10 discount on its original price of $60.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch is an updated version of New Super Mario Bros. U for the Nintendo Wii U. The game was overlooked in its original release due to the lackluster sales of the Nintendo Wii U, but it was rejuvenated with its 2019 release for the Nintendo Switch. In addition to improved graphics, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe adds Nabbit and Toadette as playable characters, and includes the New Super Luigi U expansion that amps up the difficulty and introduces new mechanics.

Read more