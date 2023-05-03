Pre-order Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now and save $10

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most highly anticipated video game releases of the year. It comes out on May 12, and you can preorder it right now. By far the best way to order it is through Super. That’s because they have a deal that will save you $10 right now. If you use our exclusive code ‘DTZELDA’ at checkout, you can get the newest Zelda game for only $60, a $10 discount from its current price at Best Buy, GameStop and virtually everywhere else. This deal will run until June 30th, so if you end up waiting until it officially releases, you’ll still get the discount — as long as it doesn’t sell out!

Why you should buy Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at Super

Tears of the Kingdom is the sequel to 2017’s Breath of the Wild, a groundbreaking entry in the Zelda series and a major influence on nearly every open-world game since. Kingdom looks like it will innovate even further, while basically being the same game. During a ten-minute gameplay demo, Zelda‘s series producer, Eiji Aonuma, revealed a new core gameplay element: fusing. Link can now fuse together, say, a stick and a rock to make a new hammer. Given the creativity that plenty of Breath of the Wild players have shown us over the last five years, this new system is likely to produce some inventive ways of moving around the world and fighting enemies. Digital Trends’ own gaming editor already started creating wild vehicles in his Tears of the Kingdom hands on.

If you’re reading this article, you probably don’t need any more convincing to buy Tears of the Kingdom. But we can offer you a unique code that will let you buy the game for only $60, $10 off its usual price, right on launch day! Use ‘DTZELDA’ at checkout. we don’t usually see Nintendo Switch deals like this right on launch day. This offer lasts until June 30, but don’t count on stock sticking around. This is one of the most highly anticipated video game releases of the last few years, so you’ll want to grab it as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations