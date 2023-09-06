 Skip to main content
All of these 4K TVs are on sale for under $500 right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with Fire TV, with boats on the water shown on the screen.
Insignia

Gone are the days when buying a 4K TV sets you back at least $1,000. They’re now much more affordable, and if you take advantage of the TV deals that are available right now from Best Buy, you can get a 4K TV for even cheaper than its usual price. There are dozens of models to choose from that are currently below $500, and since we’re not sure how much time is remaining for these discounts, you’re going to have to hurry with your decision on which one to purchase. We’ve rounded up our favorite offers, but feel free to browse through all of the 4K TVs that are part of the sale.

What to buy in Best Buy’s 4K TV sale

If you want the most affordable TV with 4K Ultra HD resolution from Best Buy’s sale, you should be looking at the , which is powered by Amazon Fire TV for access to all of the popular streaming services and Amazon’s Alexa through its voice remote. It’s already affordable at its original price of $320, but it’s currently available for $170, which is nearly half-price. For those who want the largest screens possible, here are a couple of 65-inch options — the , which also runs on the Amazon Fire TV platform, down to $350 from $500; and the , which comes with Roku TV for smart capabilities, down to $360 from $430.

For shoppers who wouldn’t mind to spend more on 4K TVs made by the heavyweights among the best TV brands, here are a couple of offers to consider — the that’s powered by LG’s α5 AI Processor Gen6 and webOS 23 platform for $480 instead of $530, and the with QLED technology and Samsung’s Tizen operating system for $500 instead of $550.

If your home theater setup needs an upgrade, you can’t go wrong with purchasing a 4K TV, especially if you can get one for less than $500. Best Buy is currently selling dozens of 4K TVs with discounts, so you should start your search here. There are a dozens more options after the ones that we’ve highlighted here, so there’s surely something that will catch your attention if you look at all the deals, but you need to decide quickly because if you delay the transaction, you may miss out on the bargain that you’ve had an eye on.

