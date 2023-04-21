 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This LG 65-inch OLED TV is $800 off, with interest-free financing available

Andrew Morrisey
By
The LG B2 OLED 4K TV in a living room.

An OLED TV will add one of the highest quality 4K pictures you can find to your home theater, and right now you can land a massive discount on a 65-inch LG OLED TV when you purchase directly from LG. The 65-inch model of the LG B2 is currently available at an $800 discount at LG, which brings its sale price all the way down to just $1,500. The high quality TV would normally set you back $2,300. Free in-home delivery is included with your purchase, and if you have any reservations about the cost you can easily and conveniently finance this TV interest-free through Klarna.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG B2 OLED 4K TV

QLED and OLED TVs are pretty much as good as it gets when it comes to modern television picture quality, with OLED TVs able to create stunning images by way of self-lit pixels. With the LG B2, OLED brings all of your favorite content to life with infinite contrast, perfect blacks, and over a billion colors that make everything you watch beautiful and lifelike. Because it’s a smart TV, the 65-inch LG B2 OLED 4K TV has all sorts of streaming services built-in, providing easy access to platforms like Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max. This makes it easy to break the TV in with the best new movies on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO and more.

Like all of the best TVs, this LG 4K TV is capable of converting older content and live TV into 4K. It does so with an a7 AI processor, which is so powerful it can convert all of the content you watch into 4K in real time, without lag or any need to wait for conversion. Gamers will love this TV, as it features compatibility with numerous graphics card syncing technologies, as well as LG Game Optimizer and two HDMI ports for easy connectivity. A 120Hz refresh rate keeps the picture from stuttering, lagging, or breaking apart during intense gameplay, and this will come in handy during your favorite action movies and fast-paced sports as well.

While the 65-inch LG 4K OLED TV would typically cost you $2,300, it’s currently just $1,500 when you purchase directly from LG. This makes for a savings of $80o, and you can finance the TV with no interest through Klarna.

Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest in the range of tech used to bring stories to life. This interest and years of hands-on experience bring him to Digital Trends to write about tech. He is based on the North Carolina coast and publishes his other work at http://wildlyon.com.

