The 7 best TV deals in the Best Buy 3-day sale, from just $260

Jennifer Allen
By

Best Buy consistently has some of the best TV deals so when the retailer launches a 3-day sale, we have to check out what it has to offer. It has plenty of great TVs on sale, encompassing a wide range of needs and budgets. Looking for a cheap TV for the kitchen or aiming to upgrade the living room setup, Best Buy has you covered. To help you figure out what to buy, we’ve picked out our seven favorite TV deals. Let’s take a look.

Insignia 50-inch F50 Series QLED TV — $260, was $430

The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.

Demonstrating that QLED doesn’t have to cost a fortune any more, the Insignia 50-inch F50 Series QLED TV is a delight for anyone who is keeping costs down but still wants good quality. The screen offers heavily saturated and precisely defined colors so you get a vivid image at all times. There’s HDR and Dolby Vision support to further help things look better. For your sound needs, DTS Virtual-X Sound provides immersion from the TV speakers while there’s HDMI ARC and eARC support if you’d prefer to hook it up to a soundbar or AV receiver. Alexa voice controls and Fire TV rounds off the convenient range of smart TV options. It’s easily one of the best QLED TV deals.

TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV — $300, was $320

A person holding a remote towards the TCL 4 Series 4K TV.

TCL is one of the best TV brands for keeping things cheap yet well-made. It offers excellent picture quality with HDR range but it’s the little details that fast add up here. For instance, there’s four HDMI ports including one HDMI eARC, when many competitors provide fewer ports for the price. It also has a convenient live TV guide so there are over 250 free channels to check out before you delve into the comprehensive streaming app support. It’s easy to search for whatever you feel like watching thanks to a super-simple remote that’s perfect for the whole family to use. There’s also support for popular vice assistants including Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV — $480, was $500

75-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV placed on a TV stand in a living room.

Hisense remains a reliable name in the TV business and this large 70-inch Class A6G TV demonstrates why. Besides the always good 4K picture, it has Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support so you get visibly clearer highlights and more vibrant colors than with a regular 4K TV. There’s an auto low-latency mode that’s ideal for gaming so you get smooth play with no lag to speak of. Other features include Chromecast built-in for easily casting your favorite movies and shows, while there’s Android TV too that’s easily customizable so you can browse or find new shows without a hitch.

Vizio 75-inch V-Series 4K TV — $680, was $750

People watching football on a wall-mounted Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series Smart TV.

The Vizio V-Series range is pretty powerful for the price. With an IQ Active Processor, you get superior picture processing, speed app navigation and reduced load times. For the picture, there’s also Dolby Vision, HDR Bright Mode, and HDR10+ so you get great contrast and brightness with a Full Array LED backlight and Active Pixel Tuning further helping things pop on screen. There’s also a dedicated Game Mode with ultra-low input lag, variable refresh rate support to reduce screen tearing, along with HDMI 2.1 ports for the latest consoles. Packed with features, extensive support for streaming apps and services ensures this is a great solution for all your home entertainment needs.

Samsung 85-inch TU690T 4K TV — $1,100, was $1,400

The Samsung TU7000 4K TV, placed on a TV rack.

As the maker of some of the best TVs around, Samsung knows what it’s doing. This TV isn’t just huge but also looks great thanks to a PurColor Crystal Display so colors are fine-tuned to how you want them to look, along with HDR support and Direct Lit technology so even blacks and whites provide enhanced contrast. A powerful Crystal Processor 4K helps upscale content well while there’s support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

LG 65-inch Class B2 4K TV — $1,300, was $1,600

The LG B2 OLED 4K TV in a living room.

LG makes some of the best OLED TVs around with the B2 range being very attractive if you don’t want to spend the extra for the C2 range, no matter how good OLED TV deals may seem. Of course, there’s the advantages of self-lit pixels with each pixel lighting up individually so you get true depth whatever the scene is you may be watching. That’s enhanced by features like a Game Optimizer mode, AI Picture Pro 4K that automatically enhances contrast and resolution along with AI Tone Mapping for lifelike imagery. 100% Color Fidelity and Color Volume combine well with the a7 Gen5 AI Processor so even upscaled content looks great. A dedicated Filmmaker Mode improves your home cinema time with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support, while even the remote is a dream to use thanks to being so responsive.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV — $1,700, was $2,000

The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV hangs on a living room wall displaying art.

One of the best QLED TVs available right now, while looking gorgeously unique too, the Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV is a delight. There are all the benefits of QLED technology with an expanded range of color and contrast. You also get deeper blacks and brighter whites so whatever you’re watching will look fantastic. Uniquely, the Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV is purely for wall mounting with an Art Mode that means when the TV is switched off, it becomes a display of your art collection thanks to a built-in motion sensor. If you don’t want a TV to steal focus in your stylish living room, this is the solution. It’s a high-end TV that blends in effortlessly.

