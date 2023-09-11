Best Buy is having a flash sale on 75-inch TVs, starting from $550

Best Buy currently has some great TV deals going on with a particular focus on 75-inch models. If you’re keen to have more of a home cinema style experience while you’re watching movies or playing games, you want to pay attention to these. Check them out now below with our highlights carefully picked out. In all cases, don’t count on them staying at this price for long.

TCL 75-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV — $550, was $750

The TCL 75-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV is excellent value for what it offers. It has HDR Pro so it has support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. There’s also Motion Rate 240 technology so you can enjoy exceptional motion clarity at all times. There’s an auto game mode for gamers so you gain the lowest possible input lag and latency, while DTS Virtual:X offers enhanced audio over the average TV speakers. Three HDMI ports are useful while there’s Chromecast built-in, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. It has all the essentials you need.

Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV — $580, was $800

The Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV offers most of what you could want at this price. There’s Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support along with Toshiba’s Regza Engine 4K which helps upscale images as needed. An auto low latency game mode is useful for players thanks to its much lower input lag while there’s Color Remaster technology for restoring the original color of the image with older content. Elsewhere, enjoy DTS Virtual:X sound, Alexa support, and Fire TV built-in for plenty of ease when watching streaming shows.

Hisense 75-inch U6H QLED 4K TV — $640, was $800

QLED technology is always worth paying attention to in this price range. It means the Hisense 75-inch U6H QLED 4K TV has quantum dot technology so you get purer and richer colors that are also more accurate. Alongside that is up to 600 nits of peak brightness across up to 48 local dimming zones. A dedicated FilmMaker mode helps ensure content looks as the director wanted it to look, while there’s also Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support for superior picture quality and sound. A dedicated Game Mode Plus helps with its automatic low-latency mode, HDMI 2.1 ports, and variable refresh rates. It’s a great TV for many purposes as you’d expect from Hisense, one of the best TV brands.

LG 75-inch UQ75 Series 4K TV — $730, was $750

LG makes some of the best TVs, and while the LG 75-inch UQ75 Series 4K TV isn’t on the list, it still has some good features. It has LG’s a5 Gen 5 AI processor for upscaling and enhancing image quality, and there’s also a dedicated Game Optimizer mode for when you switch over to a console. It uses webOS 22 too which makes it simple to customize your home screen and easily find all the apps you need to watch your favorite streaming content. If you want great picture quality, the LG 75-inch UQ75 Series 4K TV is a decent bet.

