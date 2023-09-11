 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy is having a flash sale on 75-inch TVs, starting from $550

Jennifer Allen
By

Best Buy currently has some great TV deals going on with a particular focus on 75-inch models. If you’re keen to have more of a home cinema style experience while you’re watching movies or playing games, you want to pay attention to these. Check them out now below with our highlights carefully picked out. In all cases, don’t count on them staying at this price for long.

TCL 75-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV — $550, was $750

TCL S Class S4 LED 4K TV.
TCL / TCL

The TCL 75-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV is excellent value for what it offers. It has HDR Pro so it has support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. There’s also Motion Rate 240 technology so you can enjoy exceptional motion clarity at all times. There’s an auto game mode for gamers so you gain the lowest possible input lag and latency, while DTS Virtual:X offers enhanced audio over the average TV speakers. Three HDMI ports are useful while there’s Chromecast built-in, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. It has all the essentials you need.

Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV — $580, was $800

The Toshiba 65-inch C350 Series LED 4K Fire TV on a white background.
Toshiba

The Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV offers most of what you could want at this price. There’s Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support along with Toshiba’s Regza Engine 4K which helps upscale images as needed. An auto low latency game mode is useful for players thanks to its much lower input lag while there’s Color Remaster technology for restoring the original color of the image with older content. Elsewhere, enjoy DTS Virtual:X sound, Alexa support, and Fire TV built-in for plenty of ease when watching streaming shows.

Related

Hisense 75-inch U6H QLED 4K TV — $640, was $800

Hisense U6H Fire TV.
Hisense / Hisense

QLED technology is always worth paying attention to in this price range. It means the Hisense 75-inch U6H QLED 4K TV has quantum dot technology so you get purer and richer colors that are also more accurate. Alongside that is up to 600 nits of peak brightness across up to 48 local dimming zones. A dedicated FilmMaker mode helps ensure content looks as the director wanted it to look, while there’s also Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support for superior picture quality and sound. A dedicated Game Mode Plus helps with its automatic low-latency mode, HDMI 2.1 ports, and variable refresh rates. It’s a great TV for many purposes as you’d expect from Hisense, one of the best TV brands.

LG 75-inch UQ75 Series 4K TV — $730, was $750

The LG 70-Inch UQ75 Series 4K webOS TV displaying a colorful image.
LG

LG makes some of the best TVs, and while the LG 75-inch UQ75 Series 4K TV isn’t on the list, it still has some good features. It has LG’s a5 Gen 5 AI processor for upscaling and enhancing image quality, and there’s also a dedicated Game Optimizer mode for when you switch over to a console. It uses webOS 22 too which makes it simple to customize your home screen and easily find all the apps you need to watch your favorite streaming content. If you want great picture quality, the LG 75-inch UQ75 Series 4K TV is a decent bet.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Soundbar mega sale gets you better sound from just $45
2023 TCL S4210 soundbar.

If you're looking for the best soundbar deals, you need to head to Best Buy right now. It has a huge sale on many different soundbars with some available from just $45. Whether you're looking for a cheap fix or a high-end Dolby Atmos soundbar, you're in luck here. With so many options available, we recommend clicking through on the link below to see just what's out there. If you need a little guidance though, keep reading while we take you through some of our favorites in the soundbar sale.

What to shop for in the Best Buy soundbar sale
Not everyone wants to spend hundreds on one of the best soundbars which is why it's great that you can buy an

Read more
Some of the best wireless headphones are discounted today
A man wearing Bose 700 headphones with a moody background.

Best Buy has a huge sale on many of the best wireless headphones around right now. Even better, these headphone deals are all noise-cancelling headphones so you can block out the world around you and focus on enjoying your music or podcasts. If this sounds appealing to you, hit the button below to check out the full sale. If you're not sure where to start, don't worry. We're here to pick out some of our favorites for every taste in listening.

What to shop for in the Best Buy headphones sale
Some of the best headphones around feature in the Best Buy headphones sale. This includes the

Read more
Crutchfield just knocked $900 off this 65-inch LG OLED 4K TV
The LG B2 OLED 4K TV in a living room.

When thinking of where to look for great TV deals, you may not always think of Crutchfield. You really should today. At the moment, you can buy the LG 65-inch B3 OLED 4K TV for $1,497 saving a huge $900 off the regular price of $2,397. If you've been contemplating buying an OLED 4K TV for a while, this is the perfect opportunity to do it while saving plenty of cash. Want to know more? Keep reading while we take you through all the details.

Why you should buy the LG 65-inch B3 OLED 4K TV
It's always worth instantly remembering that LG is one of the best TV brands you can buy from today, especially when it comes to all things OLED. By using pixels that illuminate independently of each other, you get the deepest blacks and the most vibrant colors. With the LG 65-inch B3 OLED 4K TV, you get so many more features on top of that, each befitting of one of the best OLED TVs in this price range.

Read more