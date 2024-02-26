 Skip to main content
Save $500 on this stunning 75-inch mini-LED TV at Best Buy

A 2023 TCL QM8 4K mini-led QLED TV in a living room, mounted over a fireplace.
If you’re big into watching sports, then you’ll probably want to grab yourself a large TV, especially if you enjoy hosting game nights for friends and need something for a larger living room setup. Luckily, TCL has you covered with its QM8 Series TVs, which are not only massive but also pretty well-suited to sports and other content, which you’ll see in a minute. While it usually goes for $1,800, Best Buy is discounting it heavily down to just $1,300, which is a substantial $500 discount. That may still feel like a lot, but you’re getting a lot in return.

Why you should buy the 75-inch TCL QM8 Series

There is a lot to love about the TCL QM8 Series, the least of which is that it comes with mini-LEDs, which use thousands of smaller LEDs to give you finer control of the brightness and color of a specific area. That means you get much better contrast compared to a normal LED panel, and thus provides you with better image fidelity and reproduction. It also comes with several HDR technologies that help support that sort of dynamic contrast, including things like HDR10+ and HLG HDR, the latter of which is what most sports broadcasters use, so it’s perfect if you love to watch sports regularly. Interestingly, there’s no upscaler here, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy older content on the large TV, especially if your TV is placed relatively far away from where you’re sitting.

Another interesting feature that’s great to see on a TV is the base 120Hz refresh rate, which doesn’t have the same issues as the weird artificial quality of motion-smoothening technology. That means you get faster frames and a smoother experience without any sort of blurring, and it makes watching sports or action films much more impactful. It also helps a lot with gaming on consoles or high-end gaming PCs if you prefer to go that route; plus, the internal game accelerator makes that an even better prospect since it helps decrease lag, especially with the included AMD Freesync Pro. The inclusion of the forward-facing Wi-Fi 6 means that you can access all your online content, like Netflix or Amazon Prime, with a stable and fast connection.

All in all, this 75-inch TCL QM8 is packed with features that are worth way more than the discounted $1,300 price you’ll find at Best Buy, so it’s worth grabbing it if you want a high-end TV with a large screen size. On the other hand, if what you’ve read so far hasn’t really tickled your fancy, then be sure to check out some of these other great TV deals instead.

