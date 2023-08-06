Some people want a Fire Stick. Some people want one of the best TVs. Others live in the space between the two. A fantastic idea is born. Buying a Fire TV, such as the Amazon 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV, which is on sale now. This TV, which usually retails for $520, is now on sale for $340. That’s a savings of $180. But, you can’t procrastinate an undue amount on a deal like this, because it ends this Sunday. So, if you need the Fire Stick and a new TV, check out this great combo now. If you tap the link below you’ll get to see it fresh with your own eyes, or you can keep reading to see what pops out to us.

Why you should buy an Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV

The Amazon 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV has a directly backlit standard LED monitor, refreshing at 60 Hz and uses HDR functionality. As a smart TV, it brings you the same goodness that a Fire Stick does to other TVs. Need help getting the most out of the combo? These Fire TV tips and tricks will get you using it at the maximum level?

What kind of entertainment should you expect? There’s going to be Netflix, Disney+, and all of the other popular TV streaming services, as to be expected, if you’re a subscriber to those platforms. There’s also plenty of free TV options, with Amazon Fire TV channels bringing extra free content all the time. Find what you’re wanting to watch, with whatever platform you want to watch it on, with Amazon Alexa, saving you from the horrors of typing words into a TV remote.

Enchanted by what the Amazon 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV offers? Remember, this deal on it is ending on the 6th. If you tap the button below and make your purchase before then, however, you can get this TV for just $340. It marries the best of Fire Sticks and 4K TVs into one and — while this deal lasts — you can save an additional $180 off of the standard $520.

