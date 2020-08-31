Amazon’s Labor Day sales arrive early for Echo Buds — save $40

As part of an early Labor Day sale, Amazon has cut the price on its popular Amazon Echo Buds bringing them down to just $90, saving you $40 on the usual price. It’s just one of the many great early Labor Day sales we’re seeing emerge in the run-up to the big day.

The Amazon Echo Buds are high-quality wireless earbuds with all the benefits of Alexa tied into them. You can use Alexa to stream music to your earbuds via popular services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify, play Audible audiobooks, make calls, or get directions, all by simply asking, without the need to do anything else.

Along with all that, the Amazon Echo Buds are high-quality earbuds in their own right. They offer Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology so many sounds around you are heavily reduced, plus they promise crisp dynamic audio courtesy of the earbuds’ high-quality drivers. Five hours of battery life ensures you won’t have to worry about recharging them too often either with a recharging carry case helping you out and boosting that up to 20 hours as and when needed. Quick charging means a 15-minute charge gives you up to 2 hours without any difficulties.

You’re also sure of a comfortable fit with the Amazon Echo Buds thanks to a selection of 3 different ear tip sizes to choose from. It doesn’t take long to find the perfect in-ear seal for you with a sweat-resistant design meaning you’re sure of a secure fit whether you’re walking or running. Little features like a sensor that pauses playback the moment you remove the earbud, along with 3 microphones to ensure it always hears you, all add up to make the Amazon Echo Buds highly practical no matter how you plan on using them.

Combined, the Amazon Echo Buds are an appealing set of wireless earbuds. Ordinarily priced at $130, they’re just $90 right now as part of Amazon’s early Labor Day sales. This makes it the perfect time to upgrade your listening experience and enjoy the benefits of Alexa while on the move. Be quick though. Stock is sure to be limited at these prices.

