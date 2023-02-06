 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon’s entire Fire TV Stick and Cube lineup is discounted

Aaron Mamiit
By

With Amazon’s Fire TV Stick or Fire TV Cube, you’ll be able to add streaming capabilities to non-smart TVs. If your old TV is still working fine, it’s a fine idea to get one these devices as they’re much cheaper than buying a smart TV from a retailer’s TV deals. In fact, they’re now even more affordable because of an ongoing sale from Amazon on all the models of the Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Cube. There’s no telling how long these offers will last though, so you’re going to want to hurry in availing them to make sure that you enjoy the discounts.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite — $20, was $30

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite
Amazon

The primary purpose of any Amazon Fire TV streaming device is to access Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which grants access to all of the popular streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+. The most affordable way to do so is through the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, which also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that will let you use voice commands to search for content and launch apps with the help of Amazon’s Alexa. The streaming device is very easy to set up — you just need to plug it into your TV’s HDMI port, plug the device into a power outlet, and follow the on-screen instructions to connect to the internet and start enjoying the Fire TV experience.

Amazon Fire TV Stick — $25, was $30

Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

The Amazon Fire TV Stick and Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite are nearly identical, with the two streaming devices sharing most of their features. The major differences are that the Amazon Fire TV Stick includes TV controls on its Alexa Voice Remote, so you can turn it on and adjust volume, and it comes with native support for Dolby Atmos. These are significant upgrades for a minimal additional cost, especially since you’ll still be getting all the important features such as support for the top streaming services and voice commands through Alexa.

Related

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K — $30, was $50

The Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K on a wooden table.
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

If you want to access the Fire TV platform on a 4K TV, then you’ll want to at least go for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. In addition to letting you watch in 4K Ultra HD, the streaming device supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. Combined with Dolby Atmos, it will be like bringing the cinema into your own living room. The streaming device stays very easy to set up though — you’ll be watching 4K content from your favorite streaming services after just a few minutes.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max — $35, was $55

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a definitive upgrade to the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, starting with the addition of Wi-Fi 6 support for faster connections. The streaming stick also features additional RAM and an updated processor for smoother operation while you navigate the Fire TV interface. Everything else stays the same, including access to all the streaming content that you’ve subscribed to, and very simple setup that will only take minutes to complete after unboxing the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Amazon Fire TV Cube — $125, was $140

Amazon Fire TV Cube
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Between the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, and Amazon Fire TV Cube, the Amazon Fire TV Cube certainly stands out because it looks different. Instead of a stick that you can hide behind your TV, this streaming device is recommended to be placed out in the open because it also functions as an Alexa-powered smart speaker. In addition to accessing streaming services, you can also use the Amazon Fire TV Cube to adjust volume, search channels, and control other smart home devices through voice commands. It’s twice as powerful as the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max with its octa-core processor, and it also supports 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Go big or go home: this 85-inch Samsung 4K TV is $300 off
The Samsung TU7000 4K TV, placed on a TV rack.
Flash sale drops the price of this 55-inch QLED 4K TV to just $370
TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.
Best 75-inch TV deals: Get a large screen for the Super Bowl
LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV
The best indoor TV antennas for 2023
The Antennas Direct ClearStream Eclipse TV antenna.
Perfect for the Super Bowl, Samsung’s Frame TV is $1000 off
The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV hangs on a living room wall displaying art.
Save 40% on Peacock Premium when you subscribe today
Peacock TV home screen.
How to watch Super Bowl 2023
Super Bowl LVII in the Fox Sports app.
The best movies on Hulu right now (February 2023)
The Prestige
The Super Bowl is finally in Dolby Vision – if you have Comcast
A Comcast cable box, remote, and TV.
McIntosh’s new $8,000 AVR: gigantic power, with a Dolby Atmos catch
The McIntosh MHT300 Home Theater Receiver.
The best shows on Disney+ right now (February 2023)
Jessica Jones and Killgrave in promo art for season 1.
The best outdoor TV antennas for 2023
best outdoor tv antennas clearstream 4v 1
The best wireless earbuds for 2023
Jabra Elite 7 Pro.