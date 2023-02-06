Amazon’s entire Fire TV Stick and Cube lineup is discounted

With Amazon’s Fire TV Stick or Fire TV Cube, you’ll be able to add streaming capabilities to non-smart TVs. If your old TV is still working fine, it’s a fine idea to get one these devices as they’re much cheaper than buying a smart TV from a retailer’s TV deals. In fact, they’re now even more affordable because of an ongoing sale from Amazon on all the models of the Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Cube. There’s no telling how long these offers will last though, so you’re going to want to hurry in availing them to make sure that you enjoy the discounts.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite — $20, was $30

The primary purpose of any Amazon Fire TV streaming device is to access Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which grants access to all of the popular streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+. The most affordable way to do so is through the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, which also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that will let you use voice commands to search for content and launch apps with the help of Amazon’s Alexa. The streaming device is very easy to set up — you just need to plug it into your TV’s HDMI port, plug the device into a power outlet, and follow the on-screen instructions to connect to the internet and start enjoying the Fire TV experience.

Amazon Fire TV Stick — $25, was $30

The Amazon Fire TV Stick and Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite are nearly identical, with the two streaming devices sharing most of their features. The major differences are that the Amazon Fire TV Stick includes TV controls on its Alexa Voice Remote, so you can turn it on and adjust volume, and it comes with native support for Dolby Atmos. These are significant upgrades for a minimal additional cost, especially since you’ll still be getting all the important features such as support for the top streaming services and voice commands through Alexa.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K — $30, was $50

If you want to access the Fire TV platform on a 4K TV, then you’ll want to at least go for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. In addition to letting you watch in 4K Ultra HD, the streaming device supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. Combined with Dolby Atmos, it will be like bringing the cinema into your own living room. The streaming device stays very easy to set up though — you’ll be watching 4K content from your favorite streaming services after just a few minutes.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max — $35, was $55

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a definitive upgrade to the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, starting with the addition of Wi-Fi 6 support for faster connections. The streaming stick also features additional RAM and an updated processor for smoother operation while you navigate the Fire TV interface. Everything else stays the same, including access to all the streaming content that you’ve subscribed to, and very simple setup that will only take minutes to complete after unboxing the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Amazon Fire TV Cube — $125, was $140

Between the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, and Amazon Fire TV Cube, the Amazon Fire TV Cube certainly stands out because it looks different. Instead of a stick that you can hide behind your TV, this streaming device is recommended to be placed out in the open because it also functions as an Alexa-powered smart speaker. In addition to accessing streaming services, you can also use the Amazon Fire TV Cube to adjust volume, search channels, and control other smart home devices through voice commands. It’s twice as powerful as the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max with its octa-core processor, and it also supports 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

