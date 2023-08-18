 Skip to main content
This Gatorade-sized 100-inch portable projector is $240 today

Jennifer Allen
Anker Nebula Capsule portable projector.
For anyone looking for affordable projector deals, Amazon is the winner right now. Today, you can buy the Anker Nebula Capsule Mini Projector for $240 so you’re saving $60 off the usual price of $300. A 20% saving instantly makes this a pretty appealing proposition for anyone who’s been considering buying a portable projector soon. Let’s take a look at what else makes this a good buy before you consider tapping the buy button below.

Why you should buy the Anker Nebula Capsule

Anyone seeking out one of the best portable projectors is going to be seriously impressed by the size of the Anker Nebula Capsule. It’s the size of a soda can, so you can’t really get more portable than this. That’s ideal for camper or people who travel light.

Despite its tiny size, it still offers all the features you could want from a portable projector. For instance, it’s capable of displaying videos at a size of up to 100 inches. Powered by Android OS, it can project content from all your favorite streaming apps. It also has a 360-degree speaker so you don’t have to worry about carrying additional equipment, and you get decent sound quality for the price.

Sure, it won’t compete with the very best home theater projectors because it only offers a 854 x 480 resolution, but what do you expect from something so tiny and portable? It’s all about offering some flexible fun so you can project a movie from pretty much any location. That’s further assisted by the four-hour battery life that will last you through the longest of movies. It’s also possible to add content via the two HDMI and USB ports rather than solely relying on streaming via apps, AirPlay, Miracast or Bluetooth.

Whether you’re looking to watch a movie while camping, need a projector for a meeting, or simply feel like experimenting with a big screen experience, the Anker Nebula Capsule Mini Projector is the ideal way to enjoy all that at an accessible price. Usually priced at $300, it’s 20% off at Amazon so you can buy it for $240 for a limited time. Check it out now if you’re tempted.

