AirPods Pro back down to their cheapest-ever price

Amazon has an amazing offer on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 bringing them back down to their lowest-ever price of $199. Usually only seen during sales periods like Prime Day, this is easily one of the best AirPods deals we’ve seen in a while. Usually priced at $249, you’re saving $50 on these must-have earphones. Want to know more? Take a quick look below before you hit the buy button. Don’t count on these being this price for long. They’re sure to shoot back up.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are great earphones made even better than their predecessor. Now with the Apple-designed H2 chip, you get advanced audio performance which means smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound. With a custom-built driver, the sound is excellent with crisp and clear high notes along with deep, rich bass for those louder occasions. Easily some of the best wireless earbuds around, everything will sound great here.

That’s helped by personalized spatial audio that helps you feel surrounded by the music you’re listening to. Working with dynamic head tracking, it’s as if the music follows you around, giving you a concert-like experience. In conjunction with that, there’s up to two times more Active Noise Cancellation than the previous Apple AirPods Pro so you can truly lose yourself to the music. Even near loud traffic, you won’t miss out on a beat.

Any time you do need to return to the world, a tap of the earbuds activates the adaptive transparency mode so you can listen out for important environmental noises while still enjoying your playlist or podcast.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 also have good battery life with up to six hours with ANC enabled with 30 hours in total courtesy of the wireless charging case. These are the earbuds you can wear on your daily commute without needing to charge them up throughout the week. They’re effortlessly simple to use too right down to audio sharing between other AirPods and easy Siri support as well.

Usually priced at $249, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 have returned to their cheapest-ever price at Amazon. Down to $199, you’re saving $50 on some truly great earphones. Snap them up now before the price returns to normal. It won’t be long given how popular all things Apple are.

