 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

AirPods Pro back down to their cheapest-ever price

Jennifer Allen
By
Apple AirPods Pro 2 sitting beside iPhone 14 and charging case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Amazon has an amazing offer on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 bringing them back down to their lowest-ever price of $199. Usually only seen during sales periods like Prime Day, this is easily one of the best AirPods deals we’ve seen in a while. Usually priced at $249, you’re saving $50 on these must-have earphones. Want to know more? Take a quick look below before you hit the buy button. Don’t count on these being this price for long. They’re sure to shoot back up.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are great earphones made even better than their predecessor. Now with the Apple-designed H2 chip, you get advanced audio performance which means smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound. With a custom-built driver, the sound is excellent with crisp and clear high notes along with deep, rich bass for those louder occasions. Easily some of the best wireless earbuds around, everything will sound great here.

That’s helped by personalized spatial audio that helps you feel surrounded by the music you’re listening to. Working with dynamic head tracking, it’s as if the music follows you around, giving you a concert-like experience. In conjunction with that, there’s up to two times more Active Noise Cancellation than the previous Apple AirPods Pro so you can truly lose yourself to the music. Even near loud traffic, you won’t miss out on a beat.

Related

Any time you do need to return to the world, a tap of the earbuds activates the adaptive transparency mode so you can listen out for important environmental noises while still enjoying your playlist or podcast.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 also have good battery life with up to six hours with ANC enabled with 30 hours in total courtesy of the wireless charging case. These are the earbuds you can wear on your daily commute without needing to charge them up throughout the week. They’re effortlessly simple to use too right down to audio sharing between other AirPods and easy Siri support as well.

Usually priced at $249, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 have returned to their cheapest-ever price at Amazon. Down to $199, you’re saving $50 on some truly great earphones. Snap them up now before the price returns to normal. It won’t be long given how popular all things Apple are.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
AirPods Pro just crashed to their cheapest-ever price
AirPods Pro resting on an iPhone with open charging case nearby.

We've been waiting for it and finally, Amazon has the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) below $200. To be specific, they're down to $199 from $249 so you save $50 off the regular price. Easily the highlight of the AirPods deals right now, this is one not to be missed. Of course, there's a slim chance we could see them even cheaper when Prime Day deals hit soon but we have the solution here. Buy now and you can always return them for a full refund, provided you don't unbox them. We'll be surprised to see them go cheaper though, so here's some quick insight into why you need them in your life.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are fantastic earphones. Richly deserving of their place as the best wireless earbuds for Apple fans, they sound great. You get a richer audio experience than with previous Apple earbuds. It's thanks to the Apple-designed H2 chip which provides advanced audio performance, smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound.

Read more
Early Prime Day deal: Get this brand new 50-inch 4K TV for $200
The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.

Amazon has some amazing TV deals at the moment as a precursor to its main Prime Day deals soon. The best one is on the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. Usually priced at $350, it's down to only $200 for a limited time only. A huge price cut of 43%, this is the ideal TV for anyone who needs to keep costs down but also wants a highly functional TV. With stock likely to be highly popular, hit the buy button now or keep reading to learn more about it first.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV
Insignia isn't on our list of the best TV brands but it's still worth checking out. It has all the essentials you could need. Its 4K resolution means you can watch TV in better style than HD, of course, but it's the wealth of features that make it easier to watch that really help. It has Alexa voice controls built-in so you can simply speak commands into the voice remote without needing to use a separate app or similar. From there, you can ask it to watch live TV, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, and even control all your smart home devices.

Read more
The best TV of 2022 is heavily discounted right now
LG G2 OLED TV

In 2022 we called the LG G2 OLED evo Gallery Edition TV the best of the best. Today, you can grab this stellar TV for a big discount. As part of the TV deals right on LG's site, you can grab four different sizes of the G2 at a discount. We recommend the 65-inch if you're looking for the biggest price cut. Read more about it below or head over to LG and see it for yourself.

LG 55-inch G2 OLED --

Read more