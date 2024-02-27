 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The latest (and best) Beats headphones are 14% off right now

Jennifer Allen
By
Beats Studio Pro on side.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

If you love the style of Beats headphones, you’re going to love what Amazon is offering right now. Today, you can buy the stylish Beats Studio Pro for $300, thereby saving $50 off the regular price. One of the best headphone deals around for Beats fans, it’s one not to be missed out on. Here’s a quick overview of what you should know about them before you buy.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Pro

The Beats Studio Pro offers a lot of things to like about them. They provide clear and balanced sound thanks to Beats’ custom acoustic platform which delivers rich and immersive sound. There’s also personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking which helps you feel far more like you’re at a concert than simply listening to music at home.

Call quality is pretty good too with voice-targeting mics which help filter background noise out so you get crisp and clear call performance. The whole experience is delivered through up to 40 hours of total battery life with a 10-minute Fast Fuel charge providing up to four hours in a rush. It’s the kind of stuff we see from the best headphones.

Related

Granted, the Beats Studio Pro lacks some key features like no hi-res codecs, wear sensors, or Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, but with a comfy and secure fit, and all the other essentials, they’re still very tempting. In terms of looks, they should easily top the best wireless headphones world.

The Beats Studio Pro also offers lossless audio via USB-C which is useful while there are three distinct built-in sound profiles to get things sounding just how you like them to. Whenever you activate the ANC, you can cancel out all surrounding noises or you can opt to switch to Transparency mode when you need to listen out for environmental sounds or when you need to speak to someone. Other convenient features include one-touch pairing and easy-to-use on-device controls.

Usually priced at $350, the Beats Studio Pro is down to $300 for a limited time only at Amazon. The $50 discount makes them far more tempting and these are some very stylish headphones even if they lack a few important features. Take a look at the deal for yourself by tapping the button below and see if these cans are a good fit for you.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This portable projector is about the size of can of La Croix, and it’s $60 off
The Anker NEBULA Capsule.

There are projector deals for massive machines that you set up in your living room, but there are also offers for portable projectors that you can bring anywhere like the Anker Nebula Capsule. From its original price of $300, it's down to just $240 from Amazon for savings of $60, but there's no telling how much time is remaining before this bargain gets taken down. If you've always wanted a portable projector, you wouldn't want to miss this bargain because once the 20% discount is gone, we're not sure if and when it will return.

Why you should buy the Anker Nebula Capsule portable projector
Even when compared to the best portable projectors, the size of the Anker Nebula Capsule is pretty surprising. It can fit in your hand like a cola can, but it's capable of a projection size of between 40 inches and 100 inches. You'll be able to enjoy your favorite shows and movies anywhere with the Anker Nebula Capsule as long as you have a spot to place it and a surface to project the content. You can even use it during business presentations, or if you want to follow a tutorial on a bigger screen than the one on your smartphone. The portable projector connects to your input source through HDMI or Bluetooth, and it's even got an omnidirectional speaker that blasts sound in all directions.

Read more
This 75-inch Samsung 4K TV is discounted from $750 to $550
The Samsung 75-inch LED 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet.

If you want a large TV for less, Best Buy has the TV deals for you. You can currently buy the Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV for $550 meaning you save $200 off the regular price of $750. A great deal on a huge TV from a well-respected brand, this TV is perfect if you have the space and money to spare. Want to know more? Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV
Once you’ve checked what size TV will fit in your living space, you can’t go wrong with buying the Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV. From one of the best TV brands, you get great picture quality and a lot more.

Read more
AirPods for Android? Google Pixel Buds Pro are 25% off today
Google Pixel Buds Pro seen in their case.

If you've long been attracted to the design and features of Apple's AirPods but you want one that's designed for Android devices, you should check out the Google Pixel Buds Pro. They're even more interesting if you buy them from Amazon, where the true wireless earbuds are down to $150 following a 25% discount on their original price of $200. We're not sure how much time is remaining before you lose your chance at the $50 in savings though, so it's highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds
The Google Pixel Buds Pro are featured in our roundup of the best true wireless earbuds as the new standard for Android users, as they're for Android as the Apple AirPods Pro have been for iOS devices. They're very comfortable to wear so you won't mind having them in your ears the whole day, and the sound quality is amazing for even the more scrutinizing audiophiles. They also support Bluetooth Multipoint, so you can pair more than one device and easily switch between them.

Read more