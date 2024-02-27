The latest (and best) Beats headphones are 14% off right now

If you love the style of Beats headphones, you’re going to love what Amazon is offering right now. Today, you can buy the stylish Beats Studio Pro for $300, thereby saving $50 off the regular price. One of the best headphone deals around for Beats fans, it’s one not to be missed out on. Here’s a quick overview of what you should know about them before you buy.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Pro

The Beats Studio Pro offers a lot of things to like about them. They provide clear and balanced sound thanks to Beats’ custom acoustic platform which delivers rich and immersive sound. There’s also personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking which helps you feel far more like you’re at a concert than simply listening to music at home.

Call quality is pretty good too with voice-targeting mics which help filter background noise out so you get crisp and clear call performance. The whole experience is delivered through up to 40 hours of total battery life with a 10-minute Fast Fuel charge providing up to four hours in a rush. It’s the kind of stuff we see from the best headphones.

Granted, the Beats Studio Pro lacks some key features like no hi-res codecs, wear sensors, or Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, but with a comfy and secure fit, and all the other essentials, they’re still very tempting. In terms of looks, they should easily top the best wireless headphones world.

The Beats Studio Pro also offers lossless audio via USB-C which is useful while there are three distinct built-in sound profiles to get things sounding just how you like them to. Whenever you activate the ANC, you can cancel out all surrounding noises or you can opt to switch to Transparency mode when you need to listen out for environmental sounds or when you need to speak to someone. Other convenient features include one-touch pairing and easy-to-use on-device controls.

Usually priced at $350, the Beats Studio Pro is down to $300 for a limited time only at Amazon. The $50 discount makes them far more tempting and these are some very stylish headphones even if they lack a few important features. Take a look at the deal for yourself by tapping the button below and see if these cans are a good fit for you.

Editors' Recommendations