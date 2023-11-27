 Skip to main content
Beats Studio Pro headphones are 51% off for Cyber Monday

If you’ve waited for some excellent Cyber Monday headphone deals, then you’re in luck, because there are quite a few of them floating around. For example, the Amazon Cyber Monday deals have been excellent as far as we can tell, and we’ve even found the Beats Studio Pro on sale for $170. These headphones usually go for $350, so that’s a huge %51 discount off the price tag, and is actually the lowest price these headphones have gone down to. As such grab them up while the deal lasts or, if you’d prefer something else in Beat’s lineup, check out these Beats Cyber Monday deals.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Pro

Beats headphones aren’t everyone’s first pick, but for people who like their unique style and sound presentation, there’s nothing better. Beats signature style is bass heavy, so if you listen to a lot of music with an emphasis on low-end, you’ll enjoy the Beats Studio Pro. These are the premier Beats headphone model, so if you’re interested, here’s your chance at the best of the best while the price is low.

The Studio Pro model has some fancy features that rival the best headphones out there. They have head-tracked spatial audio, which means the headphones will attempt to “place” certain sounds in the environment around you. It’s the same idea as Dolby Atmos on a soundbar. The sound on these headphones is clear and clean, so you can enjoy both music and podcasts with clarity.

Of course a major component of Beats headphones is style. The Studio Pros have the signature Beats look: sleek. These are full over-the-ear headphones. They’re more comfortable to wear for long periods of time than the on-the-ear type, and they’ll block out extra noise not picked out by the active noise cancelling. They’re secure on your head, so you won’t have to adjust them constantly or worry about them sliding off when you’re moving around.

The Beats Studio Pro headphone are down to $170 from their usual price of $350. If you’ve ever wanted a nice pair of Beats headphones, this is the best time of year to buy them. Check out the sale at Amazon before the deal is gone.

