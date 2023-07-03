4th of July sales are here and that means there are some good TV deals out there. While this time of year isn’t quite as good on deals as Black Friday, it saves you waiting months to snag yourself a new TV. In particular, there are some great deals right now on super cheap models so if you simply need a basic TV for your bedroom or kitchen, we’ve got them. Here’s a look at the highlights.

32-inch Onn. Smart HDTV — $98, was $124

We’re not counting on many people wanting a 720p TV for their main screen but if you want a simple TV to add to your kitchen or your kid’s bedroom, this could be the one for you. The Onn. 32-inch 720p TV keeps things simple yet useful. It has Roku Smart TV built-in so you can wirelessly stream over 500,000 movies and TV episodes across a near-endless supply of free or paid channels. It’s all conducted via a simple-to-use customizable home screen. There are also voice controls when you use the Roku mobile app, saving you the need to dig out your remote all the time.

50-inch Onn. 4K TV — $198, was $238

A good budget option for anyone who doesn’t need a household name brand, the Onn. 50-inch 4K Roku TV has all the essentials. There’s its 4K resolution panel so you get a sharper image than a regular HD screen. It’s also a dependable size for many living rooms or dens at 50 inches. Roku TV is built-in so there’s access to a seemingly endless supply of TV and movies, across thousands of free and paid channels. Voice controls are possible via the Roku app while it also works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV — $268, was $338

Hisense is one of the best TV brands in this price range with the Hisense 58-inch R6 Series 4K TV sure to be worth your money. It may not rival the very best TVs but you get benefits like Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 which both provide you with better picture quality than regular 4K resolutions. There’s also Motion Rate 120 to ensure motion blur is significantly lessened with fast-moving action, while a dedicated gaming mode cuts down on input lag drastically. Roku TV OS makes it easy to find all your favorites while there’s Google Assistant and Alexa built-in.

65-inch Onn. 4K TV — $298, was $368

A great size for many living rooms, the Onn. 65-inch 4K Roku TV is excellent value if you don’t need plenty of additional features. There’s its 4K resolution, of course, which is the key thing and looks great on a larger panel. Other than that, there’s also Roku built-in with access to thousands of paid or free channels ensuring you won’t run out of things to watch. It’s also possible to use the Roku mobile app to command your TV via voice controls instead of tapping buttons.

75-inch Onn. Frameless 4K TV — $498, was $578

A more stylish TV than other Onn. TVs, the Onn. 75-inch Frameless Roku TV is also huge. A 75-inch TV is great for a good-sized living room if you want to be truly wrapped up in the home cinema experience. As it’s frameless, it looks nicer than most plus it suits wall-mounting perfectly. As with other Onn. TVs, you get plenty of streaming apps to browse, including paid and free choices, with the customizable home screen making it simple to find things. Support for Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Home, along with voice controls make it reasonably practical too.

65-inch Roku Plus QLED 4K TV — $600, was $650

QLED is a great technology to embrace with a new TV and Roku’s own 65-inch Plus Series QLED TV is a pretty good example of it. It has a great 4K picture thanks to its expanded color palette and increased brightness. Brightness automatically adjusts to your room’s lighting so you don’t need to do a thing. There’s Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support plus local dimming to ensure blacks are deep and colors are vivid. It’s also Dolby Atmos certified and designed for clear speech and louder sound, while it’s easy to browse to find good shows.

55-inch Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV — $1,000, was $1,600

Responsible for some of the best 8K TVs around, Samsung has produced a great TV in the 55-inch QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV. Its 8K processor uses 20 neural networks to provide you with the company’s most immersive picture yet. HDR 32X looks stunning with a wide range of vivid shades of color. There’s also Motion Xcelerator technology to help minimize motion blur while you also have AI-based processing upscaling to ensure all sources are upscaled to 8K levels of clarity. Its Real Depth Enhancer mirrors how the human eye processes depth so it looks stunning, while there’s also Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite support.

85-inch Samsung CU7000 4K TV — $1,200, was $1,400

Want the biggest TV your living room can fit? The Samsung 85-inch CU7000 4K TV is the one for you. It’s absolutely huge with Samsung’s PurColor technology ensuring that you get true-to-life picture quality at all times. There’s also Mega Contrast which analyzes and adjusts each image so you get a more natural visual experience. Paired with that is Object Tracking Sound Lite to help immerse you aurally too. The Samsung Smart TV Hub makes it a breeze to find something new to watch at any time.

65-inch LG A2 OLED TV — $1,200, was $1,400

LG makes some of the best OLED TVs and the LG 65-inch A2 OLED TV is one of the slightly more affordable options. Thanks to OLED technology, you get self-lit pixels across the screen so you benefit from infinite contrast, perfect blacks, and over a billion colors to add depth. The TV’s a7 Gen 5 AI processor 4K adjusts picture and sound qualities so you get a great experience every time, while there’s AI Picture Pro 4K that automatically enhances contrast and resolution for lifelike images. A dedicated Filmmaker Mode and game optimizer mode help with your specific needs, while there’s also Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support.

86-inch LG 80 Series QNED 4K TV — $1,600, was $2,000

QNED isn’t exactly a household name for many but LG’s use of Quantum Dot NanoCell color technology provides richer and more accurate colors than elsewhere. There’s local dimming too to improve contrast and reduce the halo effect for a clearer picture. Alongside such rich and lifelike colors, you get all the other great features from LG like AI Picture Pro 4K, Dynamic Tone Mapping, a dedicated Filmmaker mode, AI Tone Mapping, and a simple-to-use interface. Simply put, everything will look great here.

65-inch Samsung The Frame QLED TV — $1,800, was $2,000

Designed to be placed on your wall, the Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV is part fantastic TV, part work of art. It has an Art Mode so that any time the TV is switched off, it displays photos or artwork with the built-in motion sensor monitoring when someone is around. A 120Hz refresh rate makes it a reliable bet for movies and gaming, while the QLED picture looks great. It also has a Matte Display Film premium finish which limits light distractions while anti-reflection technology keeps things looking great.

Editors' Recommendations