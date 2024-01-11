Best 75-inch TV deals: Get a big screen from $500

There are a lot of TV deals taking place right now, which makes it a good time to save on upgrading your home theater. But if you’re looking to go big with the experience, there are also quite a few 75-inch TV deals to take advantage of. These include major discounts on 75-inch TVs from the likes of the best TV brands, including LG, TCL, Samsung, Sony, and more. We’ve done the heavy lifting of rounding them all up. All you have to do is kick back, take a look around, and save big on a new 75-inch TV.

Hisense A6 75-inch 4K Google TV — $500, was $580

Getting a large 4K TV into your entertainment hub is easy and affordable with the Hisense A6. It not only has a great 4K picture, but it can convert older content into 4K as you watch. It has a 60Hz refresh rate that makes it good for watching fast-paced sports and action movies, as it keeps the image from tearing, lagging, or breaking apart. And because it’s a smart TV, you can break the Hisense A6 in with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max, and more.

LG UQ70 75-inch 4K webOS TV — $580, was $750

The LG UQ70 is one of the best value 4K TVs available. Like all of the best TVs, it’s capable of producing an immersive 4K image. It has an AI processor that enhances picture and sound quality, and webOS 22 allows you to customizing your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family. It has a game dashboard and optimizer that adjusts settings for gamers. It also has access to streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+, HBO Max, and many others is built right into the TV’s software. This makes a great TV for budget-minded shoppers who still want to push their digital content experience into deeper levels of immersion.

Samsung CU7000 75-inch 4K Tizen TV — $650, was $750

The Samsung CU7000 4K TV delivers amazing 4K picture quality with Crystal UHD technology, and it’s able to upscale older content into the modern 4K resolution as you watch. Its smart capabilities are powered by Tizen. This gives you instant access to many of the most popular streaming platforms. When it comes to compatibility with smart devices, the CU7000 works with Alexa, making it easy to integrate your Alexa-enabled devices and expand your smart home setup. It also works with Google Assistant, which allows you to change channels, adjust volume, and control playback with just your voice, as well as Apple AirPlay 2, which allows you to share content from Apple devices on the TV.

TCL Q6 75-inch 4K QLED Google TV — $798, was $900

The 75-inch model of the TCL Q6 is another affordable option if you’re really looking to fill out a home theater. The 75-inch screen utilizes QLED picture technology, which produces one of the best 4K images on the market. It has Motion Rate 240, which combines multiple motion enhancement technologies for motion clarity. This may not sound like much, but it keeps the image looking as good as possible during the fast-paced action of things like movies, sports games, and even video games. The interface for this TV is built on Google TV, which provides easy and helpful access to all of your favorite movies, shows, and live TV.

Sony Bravia XR A80L 77-inch 4K OLED Google TV — $2,900, was $3,300

The Sony Bravia A80L is an OLED TV, which means you’re getting some serious picture quality here. It utilizes the Google TV smart platform. This gives you a range of smart features, including hands-free voice controls that allow you to access entertainment, get answers, and control the TV and other smart home devices. Additional smart features include compatibility with Apple AirPlay for streaming pictures, video, or audio directly to the TV from an Apple device. This is also a TV you should consider if you have a PlayStation 5, as it offers extraordinary picture quality and responsive gameplay through features designed exclusively for the Sony PlayStation platforms.

More 75-inch TV deals we love

There are more 75-inch TV deals out there, however, with quite a few of them coming in at less than $1,000. Among them you’ll find brands like Toshiba, LG, Samsung, and Sony, as well as from Roku, which has started packaging its smart TV platform into its own hardware.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV —

Insignia F30 75-inch 4K Fire TV —

Samsung TU690T 75-inch 4K Tizen TV —

Roku 75-inch 4K RokuTV —

LG UQ75 75-inch 4K webOS TV —

Amazon Fire Omni 75-inch 4K Fire TV —

Samsung Q60B 75-inch 4K QLED Smart TV —

Sony Bravia XR X90L 75-inch 4K Google TV —

TCL QM8 75-inch 4K QLED Google TV —

LG B3 77-inch 4K OLED webOS TV —

