Which Fire TV Stick should you get on Prime Day?

You can’t swing a dead cat near a Prime Day deal without tripping over an Amazon Fire TV Stick. That’s just how it is. And the deals are, indeed, a bit crazy, topping out at upward of more than 50% for one model.

But that raises a good question. Which Amazon Fire TV Stick deserves the your attention — and your Prime Day bucks?

Let’s break it down.

OK. If you’re looking for the best Fire TV Stick Prime Day deal, you’re no doubt going to be . Indeed, a 60% discount is quite the strong siren song.

You probably should ignore that one, though. At least, I would. And for no other reason than the fact that you can get the best Fire TV Stick — that is, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max that we recommend for most people every day of the week — at a pretty good discount, too.

It’s on sale for a mere $20 off, or about 36%. That’s a far cry from 60% off. But when you’re talking about a sub-$50 product, you might as well just go ahead and get the most bang for your buck. And that’s what the Fire TV Stick 4K Max brings.

You get full support for 4K resolution, Dolby Vision and HDR 10, and Wi-Fi 6, which is the fastest wireless speed you might actually have in your home at this point. (And if you don’t, it’s probably what you’ll be getting next.) It also supports Dolby Atmos on the audio side of things.

The bottom-end Fire TV Stick Lite doesn’t have any of that. It tops out at 1080p. It doesn’t have the whiz-bang HDR support. It’s slower. It’s older. And you’ll likely need (or want!) to replace it sooner than you would a Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Put it this way: That extra $23 you’re spending on a Fire TV Stick 4K Max is well worth it in future-proofing. And buying it now means you’ll pay less than when you decide later that you should have listened to Phil in the first place and just spent a little extra cash.

It’s one of those rare times in which we can say, “Know what? It’s just really not that much more at all. Go ahead and do it.”

So what are you waiting for?

