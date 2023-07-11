Best Prime Day TV deals: Get a 50-inch 4K TV for under $200

The first day of Prime Day is almost over, and there’s still no shortage of fantastic TVs to choose from. In fact, many of the TVs currently on sale can compete with some of the best TVs on the market, and you’ll be able to buy them for significantly less. Whether you’re shopping for a TV for a small space or for something with premium 4K picture quality like a QLED or OLED TV, we’ve rounded up all of the best Prime Day TV deals you can shop today.

32-inch Onn. Smart HDTV — $98, was $124

Simple yet effective, this 32-inch Onn. Smart HDTV is perfect if you need a basic TV for your kitchen, spare bedroom, or your child’s room. It has a 720p resolution so you probably don’t want this in your living room but it does have some advantages. This includes having Roku Smart TV built-in so you can easily stream across thousands of free or paid channels. A customizable home screen makes it easy to find whatever you plan on watching. It also has three HDMI ports and support for Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

50-inch Onn. Roku 4K TV — $198, was $238

Offering all the modern benefits you need, this Onn. 50-inch 4K Roku TV has a 4K resolution along with easy access to streaming services thanks to it having Roku built-in. It’s easy to find all your favorite shows with a customizable home screen simplifying things further. It’s ideal for a living room where you need to keep costs down but you still want to enjoy the benefits of a decent-sized screen and a 4K resolution.

65-inch Onn. Roku 4K TV — $298, was $368

For a sizeable home cinema experience on a budget, there’s the Onn. 65-inch 4K Roku TV. Its 65-inch panel means you won’t miss out on being wrapped up in the movies or sports games you might be watching. It has Roku built-in so it’s simple to find everything with seemingly every streaming service imaginable here. There’s also three HDMI ports for hooking up game consoles so it’s fairly flexible, especially for the price.

50-inch Hisense U6H QLED 4K TV — $338, was $398

QLED is worth checking out if you want a TV with better picture quality. The Hisense 50-inch U6H QLED TV embraces it so you get richer and more accurate colors than a regular 4K TV. It’s also far brighter with full array local dimming zones that help with its HDR reproduction. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support adds to the home cinema sentiment while there’s a dedicated Filmmaker mode for watching movies. Gamers also have their own mode which provides an automatic low latency mode along with variable refresh rates and minimal input lag. Other features like Google Assistant support and a voice remote all add up to make this a more useful TV than you might expect for the price.

70-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV — $425, was $500

TCL is one of the best TV brands for balancing quality and good value. Besides offering a 4K resolution and HDR, it also has Clear Motion Index 120 technology so you can enjoy fast-moving action or sports without worrying about motion blur. It has Google Assistant built-in as well as Chromecast with Android TV making it easy to find all your favorite streaming apps. A voice remote saves the need to tap in commands too often as well.

75-inch Onn. Frameless 4K TV — $498, was $578

A frameless TV is great for the homeowner that wants to wall mount their TV. It makes the Onn. 75-inch 4K Frameless TV blend well into your home. Alongside that, you get a fairly typical Onn. experience with Roku smart TV built-in to make it easy to find things to watch. It also has three HDMI ports so it’s easy to hook everything up to, while the 4K resolution keeps it current and looking good.

Roku 65-inch Plus Series QLED 4K TV — $600, was $650

QLED is a great technology to embrace with a new TV and Roku’s own 65-inch Plus Series QLED TV is a pretty good example of it. It has a great 4K picture thanks to its expanded color palette and increased brightness. Brightness automatically adjusts to your room’s lighting so you don’t need to do a thing. There’s Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support plus local dimming to ensure blacks are deep and colors are vivid. It’s also Dolby Atmos certified and designed for clear speech and louder sound, while it’s easy to browse to find good shows.

55-inch Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV — $1,000, was $1,600

Responsible for some of the best 8K TVs around, Samsung has produced a great TV in the 55-inch QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV. Its 8K processor uses 20 neural networks to provide you with the company’s most immersive picture yet. HDR 32X looks stunning with a wide range of vivid shades of color. There’s also Motion Xcelerator technology to help minimize motion blur while you also have AI-based processing upscaling to ensure all sources are upscaled to 8K levels of clarity. Its Real Depth Enhancer mirrors how the human eye processes depth so it looks stunning, while there’s also Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite support.

65-inch LG A2 OLED TV — $1,300, was $1,400

LG makes some of the best OLED TVs and the LG 65-inch A2 OLED TV is one of the slightly more affordable options. Thanks to OLED technology, you get self-lit pixels across the screen so you benefit from infinite contrast, perfect blacks, and over a billion colors to add depth. The TV’s a7 Gen 5 AI processor 4K adjusts picture and sound qualities so you get a great experience every time, while there’s AI Picture Pro 4K that automatically enhances contrast and resolution for lifelike images. A dedicated Filmmaker Mode and game optimizer mode help with your specific needs, while there’s also Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support.

86-inch LG 80 Series QNED 4K TV — $1,600, was $2,000

QNED isn’t exactly a household name for many but LG’s use of Quantum Dot NanoCell color technology provides richer and more accurate colors than elsewhere. There’s local dimming too to improve contrast and reduce the halo effect for a clearer picture. Alongside such rich and lifelike colors, you get all the other great features from LG like AI Picture Pro 4K, Dynamic Tone Mapping, a dedicated Filmmaker mode, AI Tone Mapping, and a simple-to-use interface. Simply put, everything will look great here.

65-inch Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED 4K TV — $2,800, was $3,200

The ultimate TV experience if you can afford it, the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A95K looks fantastic. It uses a QD-OLED panel so you get the best of both worlds with up to 200% as much color brightness compared to a conventional OLED TV. XR Triluminous Max technology helps provide exceptional saturation and brightness, while there’s also XR OLED Contrast Pro offering up immersive depth and realism. An intelligent Cognitive Processor XR helps upscale all content along the way. It also has HDMI 2.1 ports that are perfect for gaming while HDRF and Dolby Vision support, including IMAX Enhanced and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode, all ensure exceptional picture quality that will blow your mind.

